West Florence reaches Junior American Legion state tourney's main bracket

FLORENCE, S.C. − After rallying from a four-run deficit to defeat Sumter 16-13 Monday, West Florence made quick work of the P-15s on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory that advances coach Craig Brown's squad (14-2-1) to the Junior American Legion state tournament's main bracket.

"Last night was a late night. I got in my truck to come back to Florence at five minutes until midnight," Brown said, laughing. "I wanted our players to take care of business early tonight. They started out slow, but I think that had a little to do with them having a first-round bye last week."

West Florence also appeared to be motivated by its stirring comeback win Monday.

"I like the fact they're resilient," Brown said. "We saw that Monday when they battled back and forth, and back and forth before finding a way to win when we could have tucked it in and went home."

The double-elimination main bracket of the state tourney will be Friday through July 28 at Sumter's Riley Park. The P-15s also advance since it serves as the tourney host, which automatically qualifies each year.

On Tuesday, winning pitcher Coleman Kelly allowed one hit and struck out six batters and also hit an RBI double.