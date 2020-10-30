West Florence rolls past Darlington on senior night

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior night went exactly as West Florence planned.
“We had a good week of practice. If we practice the right way, we’ll play the right way,” West coach Jody Jenerette said. “That’s the thing about our guys.”
And on that note, Jenerette’s Knights rolled to a 49-7 victory over Darlington on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
Senior quarterback George Derrick Floyd completed all six of his first-half passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. He added a rushing score before halftime, and West was off and running.
And passing.
And returning blocked punts – not to mention, fumbles – for touchdowns.
It’s a coach’s dream to watch his team score in so many ways.
“That doesn’t happen often,” Jenerette said. “But anytime you also score on defense and special teams, you have a chance to win. So, I’m happy for our guys.”
Not only did George throw touchdown passes to senior Dylan Snyder and sophomore Steven Smalls in the first quarter, sophomore Kyron Seegars recovered a fumble and returned it 22 yards for a score.
With West leading 20-7, Floyd converted a third-and-11 pass by completing an 18-yarder to running back Terry McKithen, and Floyd soon ran it into the end zone for his third overall touchdown and a 28-7 Knight lead after his two-point toss to Snyder was good early in the second quarter.
“(Floyd) had a great week of practice, and that transitioned into tonight, obviously,” Jenerette said. “He’s had a good year. He’s a tough kid. He’s played the game the way we’ve wanted it played. And I’m super proud of the way he played tonight.”
Darlington’s offense, meanwhile, struggled for the most part, as its lone TD was an 18-yard pass from Deuce Hudson to Daniel Perkins in the first quarter.
The senior-night theme then remained on point as senior Greg Jones − who missed last season because of a broken leg – blocked a punt that was returned 32 yards for a TD by fellow senior Nyke Johnson to make it 35-7 with 8:45 left in the half.
A Darlington pass-interference call then put West at the Falcon 10, and junior Malik Terry scored the first of his two touchdowns – this one from 8 yards – to make it 42-7 at halftime.
On a night when the Florence One Schools district played its final Thursday night game at Memorial Stadium (each F1S school will have its own stadium so it can play on Fridays, starting next season), Jenerette was hoping his key seniors would deliver against Darlington.
Suffice to say, they did.
“They’re just a bunch of really great dudes that I love to death,” said Jenerette, whose team improved to 6-2 with one regular-season game remaining – next Friday against crosstown rival, South Florence, at Memorial Stadium. “I’ve been blessed to be with them for three years, and I can’t say enough about those guys. They’re as classy a group and as hard-working a group as you could ever have. I’m just really happy to have a nice night for them on senior night.”
D 7 0 0 0 − 7
WF 20 22 7 0 − 49
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Dylan Snyder 34 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Sam Spence kick), 10:21
WF – Kyron Seegars 22 fumble return (kick blocked), 10:02
D – Daniel Perkins 18 pass from Deuce Hudson (Tyron Perkins kick), 8:33
WF – Steven Smalls 38 pass from Floyd (Spence kick), 4:56.
SECOND QUARTER
WF – Floyd 3 run (Snyder pass from Floyd), 11:20
WF – Nyke Johnson 32 blocked punt return (Spence kick), 8:45
WF – Malik Terry 8 run (Spence kick), 4:01
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Terry 25 run (Grayson Herring kick), 5:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING − WF: Floyd 9-34, McKithen 7-38, Terry 6-44, Travine Coe 10-32, Landon Barnes 6-23. D: Zavion Robinson 10-15, Hudson 7-11, Calvion Hicks 2-3.
PASSING − WF: Floyd 6-6-0-125; Barnes 0-1-0-0. D: Hudson 7-20-1-96.
RECEIVING − WF: Smalls 2-37, Snyder 2-63, McKithen 1-18, Johnson 1-7. D: Daniel Perkins 2-44, Robinson 1-2, Qualeik Lewis 2-14, TreQuan Scott 2-36.
RECORDS: D: 0-5 overall, 0-5 Region 6-4A; WF 4-2, 3-2.
