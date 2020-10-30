West Florence rolls past Darlington on senior night

“(Floyd) had a great week of practice, and that transitioned into tonight, obviously,” Jenerette said. “He’s had a good year. He’s a tough kid. He’s played the game the way we’ve wanted it played. And I’m super proud of the way he played tonight.”

Darlington’s offense, meanwhile, struggled for the most part, as its lone TD was an 18-yard pass from Deuce Hudson to Daniel Perkins in the first quarter.

The senior-night theme then remained on point as senior Greg Jones − who missed last season because of a broken leg – blocked a punt that was returned 32 yards for a TD by fellow senior Nyke Johnson to make it 35-7 with 8:45 left in the half.

A Darlington pass-interference call then put West at the Falcon 10, and junior Malik Terry scored the first of his two touchdowns – this one from 8 yards – to make it 42-7 at halftime.

On a night when the Florence One Schools district played its final Thursday night game at Memorial Stadium (each F1S school will have its own stadium so it can play on Fridays, starting next season), Jenerette was hoping his key seniors would deliver against Darlington.

Suffice to say, they did.