West Florence rolls to 32-7 win over Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. -- West Florence made big plays when it had to, setting the tone for Friday's 32-7 win at Lake City on Friday night. Coach Jody Jenerette's Knights, ranked fourth in Class 4A, led 20-0 at halftime and never looked back.

Quarterback Deuce Hudson had a lot to do with that, finishing with 177 passing yards and two touchdowns. He rushed for another.

But when the Knights were on its own 25, facing faced third and 14 on their first possession, Hudson took the snap and ran left.

Then right.

Then, Hudson spun around and kept scrambling until he found a diving Steven Smalls for 17 yards. It not only set the tone not only for that series, but the game. After Hudson's 10-yard toss to Bryson Graves made it 8-0, Smalls made another catch -- this one on defense with an interception at the Panther 35.

That was Lake City's lone offensive play from scrimmage in the first quarter.

A 52-yard catch-and-run by Jamari Bennett later moved West to the Panther 18, and Hudson later scored from the 1 on fourth and goal for a 14-0 advantage.

Missing star kicker Sam Spence because of injury, special teams were a challenge for West. Having to use linebacker Franklin Emerson as punter, one of his attempts went for 9 yards to the West 38. But after West forced a turnover on downs, the Knights got an even bigger momentum boost right before halftime.

Hudson connected with Bennett for 32-yards to the Panther 25. Then, Darren Lloyd caught a pass and scored from 24 yards with 45.3 seconds left to make it 20-0.

After Lloyd broke loose for 35 yards early in the third, he scored from the 5 to make it 26-0.

And in response to Lake City scoring on a 23-yard TD pass from Kenjae Burgess to Dallas Davis, the Knights had one score left in the final quarter when Lloyd scored from the 3. Lloyd finished with 131 rushing yards, and Bennett had three catches for 97.

WF;8;12;6;6--32

LC;0;0;7;0--7

FIRST QUARTER

WF – Bryson Graves 10 pass from Deuce Hudson (Hudson run), 7:38

SECOND QUARTER

WF – Hudson 1 run (pass failed), 4:26

WF – Darren Lloyd 24 pass from Hudson (pass failed), :36.5

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 5 run (run failed), 9:24

LC -- Dallas Davis 23 pass from Kenjae Burgess (Edgar Rivera-Flores kick), 2:49

FOURTH QUARTER

WF -- Lloyd 3 run (run failed), 10:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- WF: Hudson 11-26, Lloyd 27-131, Graves 1-4, Kelvin Hunter 2-6, Ethan Alvarado 1-(-3). LC: Isiah Wilson 14-45, Dillon Poling 3-15, Kenjae Burgess 13-16, Treshon Burgess 1-(-4).

PASSING -- WF: Hudson 9-17-177-0. LC: Kenjae Burgess 9-19-1-82; Wilson 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING -- WF: Steven Smalls 2-37, Graves 2-12, Jamari Bennett 3-97, Lloyd 1-24, Mason Benton 1-7. LC: Tyree Burgess 1-18, Wilson 2-7, Alphonso Graham 1-4, Treshon Burgess 1-7, Davis 2-29, Terrell Singletary 1-4, Javari Johnson 1-13.

RECORDS: WF 2-0, LC 1-1.

