West Florence rolls to 49-7 win against Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – George Derrick Floyd made senior night a memorable one, completing all six of his first-half passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The senior added a rushing score before halftime, and the Knights rolled to a 49-7 win Thursday night over Darlington.
This was the final Thursday night game for Florence One Schools, as each one will have its own on-campus stadium in 2021 to play on Friday nights.
Floyd’s first pass, to Steven Smalls, went for minus-1 yard, but he swiftly went in the positive direction with passes of 34 and 29 yards to tight end Dylan Snyder, the first one being a touchdown that gave West a 7-0 lead.
After Knights teammate Kyron Seegars returned a fumble for a TD to make it 13-0, Floyd later completed a 38-yard score to Smalls to give the Knights a 20-7 lead.
Darlington’s offense, meanwhile, struggled for the most part, as its lone first-half TD was an 18-yard pass from Deuce Hudson to Daniel Perkins.
Floyd converted a third-and-11 pass by completing an 18-yarder to running back Terry McKithen, and Floyd soon ran it into the end zone for his third overall touchdown and a 28-7 lead after his two-point toss to Snyder was good.
Then, Greg Jones – who missed last season because of a broken leg – blocked a punt that was returned 32 yards for a TD by Nyke Johnson.
And after an 8-yard score by Malik Terry made it 42-7 in the first half, the game was well out of Darlington’s reach.
D 7 0 0 0 -- 7
WF 20 22 7 0 -- 49
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Dylan Snyder 34 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Sam Spence kick), 10:21
WF – Kyron Seegars 22 fumble return (kick blocked), 10:02
D – Daniel Perkins 18 pass from Deuce Hudson (Tyron Perkins kick), 8:33
WF – Steven Smalls 38 pass from Floyd (Spence kick), 4:56.
SECOND QUARTER
WF – Floyd 3 run (Snyder pass from Floyd), 11:20
WF – Nyke Johnson 32 blocked punt return (Spence kick), 8:45
WF – Malik Terry 8 run (Spence kick), 4:01
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Terry 25 run (Grayson Herring kick), 5:56
