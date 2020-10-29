West Florence rolls to 49-7 win against Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – George Derrick Floyd made senior night a memorable one, completing all six of his first-half passes for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The senior added a rushing score before halftime, and the Knights rolled to a 49-7 win Thursday night over Darlington.

This was the final Thursday night game for Florence One Schools, as each one will have its own on-campus stadium in 2021 to play on Friday nights.

Floyd’s first pass, to Steven Smalls, went for minus-1 yard, but he swiftly went in the positive direction with passes of 34 and 29 yards to tight end Dylan Snyder, the first one being a touchdown that gave West a 7-0 lead.

After Knights teammate Kyron Seegars returned a fumble for a TD to make it 13-0, Floyd later completed a 38-yard score to Smalls to give the Knights a 20-7 lead.

Darlington’s offense, meanwhile, struggled for the most part, as its lone first-half TD was an 18-yard pass from Deuce Hudson to Daniel Perkins.

Floyd converted a third-and-11 pass by completing an 18-yarder to running back Terry McKithen, and Floyd soon ran it into the end zone for his third overall touchdown and a 28-7 lead after his two-point toss to Snyder was good.