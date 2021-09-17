West Florence runs past Wilson for 53-7 win

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Terry McKithen scored down the right side, Darren Lloyd and Deuce Hudson down the left. No matter which direction West Florence seemed to turn, the Knights were off to the races.

Coach Jody Jenerette's team rushed for 308 yards and five touchdowns during Friday's first half and won 53-7 over Wilson in Tiger Stadium.

McKithen, who had 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns before halftime, finished with 154 yards. Hudson, who rushed for 119 and one during the first two quarters, finished with 293 yards total offense (101 passing). And Lloyd had 100 yards of his own for the game, along with two TDs of his own.

While the Knights piled up points, Wilson was still trying to solve its quarterback quandary. Two interceptions by Wilson quarterback Jyron Walters that went into the hands of West's D.J. Williams and Deshawn Gamble resulted in two Knight touchdown drives. Gamble also returned an interception 85 yards for a score with 18.9 seconds left in the game.

Wilson's lone TD of the first half was set in motion by Hudson being flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during his 1-yard TD that gave the Knights a 26-0 lead. A big kick return to the West 26 by Wilson's Donnell Williamson set up a 15-yard touchdown by Timonti Emmanual.