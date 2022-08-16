West Florence senior RB Darren Lloyd ready for his time to shine

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Darren Lloyd's biology class had just ended, where dissection is a common occurrence. The West Florence running back also wants to do that to opposing defenses as its featured ball carrier.

Lloyd played last year behind Terry McKithen, who led the area with 1,185 yards and 28 touchdowns. After Lloyd totaled 330 and three during that time, he wants to make an even bigger mark.

"What went through my mind is I have to step up," Lloyd said. "(McKithen) had a very big year, so now it's my time to shine. I'm a senior, so I've got to go all out this year."

That suits Knights coach Jody Jenerette just fine.

"Darren's the best zone running back I've ever had," said Jenerette, whose team opens the season at 7:30 p.m. Friday by hosting Lexington. "We run the inside zone a bunch. Terry was good, but Terry would make a hole. Darren is the kind of guy who can bend and do what we need him to do to create that seam and get the gap going so he can take it to the house."

Lloyd, also a basketball star who was MVP of last year's Pepsi Carolina Classic, can certainly do that.

"He's a fast kid," Jenerette said. "All those college guys come here and say he's short and small. But he's got that 'it' factor. He's the guy who will put his foot in the dirt and score. And he has done it this preseason on some very long runs against some very good defenses. Darren is a special kid; I love him to death. He has a great attitude and work ethic, and all he wants to do is see his teammates succeed."

Lloyd focused on basketball until he tried organized football in the third grade. Once he also fell in love with that sport, he noticed what he could do on the gridiron.

"It's a blessing; we run a lot," Lloyd said. "So, I know I'm going to get the ball, so I have to make good runs. It's just West Florence football."

That much has been true since Jenerette took over as coach in 2018 with this same style of offense. Lloyd will take handoffs from his best friend, Deuce Hudson.

"It feels great," Lloyd said. "Me and Deuce grew up together, so we have that chemistry. We have always been dreaming of this moment. We've practiced a lot together, so it's going to come together."

Lloyd also isn't afraid to create holes like McKithen did in 2021.

"It's a very physical sport; I like getting physical," Lloyd said. "I like to hit. That's a good thing about football, being competitive. You've got to love your teammates to be successful in football. That's the one thing I've learned from it."

West's offense is certainly the kind that could help Lloyd's teammates (especially receivers) make big plays.

"With us running the ball a lot, it brings up more opportunities for (Hudson) to throw the ball," Lloyd said. "I can set the defense up to where they are thinking, 'Run, run, run,' and that's when we pop up with a big pass. It's very good knowing I'm going to be like the main person who runs the ball. But at the same time, I know all my teammates are going to eat with me."

And with that, a new football season is upon us. But Lloyd said he didn't hear much of a preseason talk from Jenerette.

Perhaps, it wasn't necessary.

"He said he knows what I can do," Lloyd said. "He just said, 'Keep doing what you did last year, and it will all just go from there.'"