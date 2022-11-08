 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Florence, South Florence football playoff games now 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence and South Florence's second-round home playoff football games have been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday because of weather concerns later in the week.

The Knights host Myrtle Beach and the Bruins host Bluffton.

And Dillon's home second-round game against Brookland-Cayce is 7 p.m. Thursday.

