West Florence, South Florence football playoff games now 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence and South Florence's second-round home playoff football games have been moved up to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday because of weather concerns later in the week.
The Knights host Myrtle Beach and the Bruins host Bluffton.
And Dillon's home second-round game against Brookland-Cayce is 7 p.m. Thursday.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
