West Florence, South Florence girls' tennis teams having banner seasons

FLORENCE, S.C. – Although West Florence and South Florence are starting today’s SCHSL Class 4A girls’ tennis tournament at different sites (the Knights hosting Aiken at 5:30 p.m., the Bruins visiting North Augusta at 5), their progress shares the same direction.
On the way up.
West Florence (12-2) recently captured its first region championship (Region 6-4A) since winning two in a row under coach Abby Sullivan in 2013 and ’14. On Thursday, with the winner of the match against South (11-2) clinching region, the Knights won 6-1.
At West Florence, depth plays a major role. Each of the Knights has a winning record in singles play: No. 1 seed Kate Sansbury (13-1), Riley Gunter (11-3), Maggie Murrell (9-2), Kennedy Horne (11-2), Emily King (12-2), Emma Watford (13-1) and Mattie Segars (13-1). In doubles, Murrell-Sansbury is 3-1, Gunter/Sansbury is 2-0, Murrell/Horne is 1-0, and Sansbury/Horne is also 1-0.
“Our depth is just really good this year,” Sullivan said. “I just don’t know if I’ve had a season where six seventh-graders came out (Watford and Segars are among the seventh-graders). More people are interested in tennis, from the youngest to the oldest. I play in the women’s leagues in Florence, and that’s growing, too.”
And the Bruins, as region runners-up, have had one of their most successful years since winning the 4A state championship in 2002 under coach Kim Osborne. Osborne left coaching in 2003 to raise her family. But this season, she returned, and South Florence made a tremendous improvement from 2019.
No. 1 Bruin singles player Claire Nance is 13-1, followed by Carolina McKenzie (10-4), Sarah-Hayden McKenzie (9-5), Brooks McKenzie 12-2) and Morgan Brock (12-2). And in doubles, Nance/Carolina McKenzie are 11-3 and Ellis Hill/Anna Patterson is 3-9.
“In order to be competitive in high school tennis, you have to have year-round players,” Osborne said. “I’ve been involved long enough to where I know that’s the key. I’ve coached teams in both situations, and it’s just nearly impossible to be successful when you have kids that just play from August through October. But this group of girls have worked hard and developed their game and had a successful high school season. That’s what they’ve done, and will continue to do.”
Osborne then talked about what helped her team improve so much.
“When there was a time we were unsure if there would actually be a season, they just started going out and hitting on their own,” Osborne said. “That’s because the tennis centers and public facilities opened up for play long before we could condition for high school tennis. And then, once the conditioning started, we had talks about what we could accomplish, and the girls just put their minds to taking their games to another level.”
Osborne and Sullivan then talked about what has helped these programs become the toasts of the region.
“First of all, I think it’s absolutely awesome, and this is definitely a sign of just how much tennis has grown in this area,” Sullivan said. “It’s grown tremendously. These girls, anytime you get to Ebenezer Park, the (Dr. Eddie Floyd) Florence Tennis Center, or anywhere, these girls are playing all the time. And I mean, honestly, that’s helped the tennis program at South Florence, West Florence and even Wilson.”
Osborne would agree with that.
“It’s good that youth tennis is back booming again,” said Osborne, who also coached South Florence to the 1999 lower-state title. “There are a lot of young girls and boys who are interested in playing tennis. The facilities are full of kids taking lessons, taking the tennis clinics at the Florence Tennis Center, and at Florence Country Cub and other places. So with that in mind, this is an exciting time for tennis.”
When these local players are divided up by their high school teams, that makes for exciting matches.
“With the local players from each of the schools playing each other year round in other tournaments, that helps their knowledge of each other’s overall playing abilities,” Sullivan said. “There’s no element of surprise since they all go to the same tennis clinics together. They’re all taking lessons together. But that also makes it so much more fun for them. They can go on the court and play these competitive matches, and they’re still friends.”
Now comes the postseason, and both teams appear ready.
“I remind our players that playing against their friends on the team will not only create a mental competitiveness, but a physical competitiveness,” Sullivan said. “I think that if they can overcome both of those aspects from challenging one another to being able to challenge someone from another team they’re not as familiar with, that gives them that much more drive.”
Osborne, a tennis star while she attended Lake City High School before teaching tennis camps while she attended Clemson University, also embraces those two things as the postseason nears for her team.
“If you stress yourself out and get all worked up, you’ve already lost,” Osborne said. “It’s better to believe you can – go big or go home, give it all you’ve got – but to also have fun while doing it. If you’re out there while stressed out and not having fun, you’re not going to win the match. If you gave it all you had before you walk away, then you’ve done your job.”
