West Florence, South Florence girls' tennis teams having banner seasons

“First of all, I think it’s absolutely awesome, and this is definitely a sign of just how much tennis has grown in this area,” Sullivan said. “It’s grown tremendously. These girls, anytime you get to Ebenezer Park, the (Dr. Eddie Floyd) Florence Tennis Center, or anywhere, these girls are playing all the time. And I mean, honestly, that’s helped the tennis program at South Florence, West Florence and even Wilson.”

Osborne would agree with that.

“It’s good that youth tennis is back booming again,” said Osborne, who also coached South Florence to the 1999 lower-state title. “There are a lot of young girls and boys who are interested in playing tennis. The facilities are full of kids taking lessons, taking the tennis clinics at the Florence Tennis Center, and at Florence Country Cub and other places. So with that in mind, this is an exciting time for tennis.”

When these local players are divided up by their high school teams, that makes for exciting matches.