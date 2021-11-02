 Skip to main content
West Florence, South Florence remain in 4A top 10
High Schools

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. Northwestern

5. Sumter

6. Hillcrest

7. T.L. Hanna

8. Spring Valley

9. Lexington

10. Spartanburg

Others receiving votes: Goose Creek, Byrnes, Chapin

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach (12)

2. South Pointe (2)

3 (tie). Greenwood

3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)

5. Greenville

6. West Florence

7. May River

8. South Florence

9. York

10. Beaufort

Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken, Laurens, Hartsville

Class 3A

1. Daniel (17)

2. Dillon

3. Chapman

4. Camden

5. Clinton

6. Powdersville

7. Lower Richland

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Aynor

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (15)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Phillip Simmons

6. Timberland

7. Saluda

8. Wade Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Cheraw

Others receiving votes: Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s, Barnwell, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Southside Christian (16)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Baptist Hill

4. Lamar

5. Whale Branch

6. Ridge Spring-Monetta

7. Lake View

8. C.E. Murray

9. Calhoun County

10. Green Sea-Floyds

Others receiving votes: Dixie, Hannah-Pamplico, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls, C.A. Johnson, Carvers Bay

