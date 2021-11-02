West Florence, South Florence remain in 4A top 10

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. Northwestern
5. Sumter
6. Hillcrest
7. T.L. Hanna
8. Spring Valley
9. Lexington
10. Spartanburg
Others receiving votes: Goose Creek, Byrnes, Chapin
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach (12)
2. South Pointe (2)
3 (tie). Greenwood
3. (tie) A.C. Flora (1)
5. Greenville
6. West Florence
7. May River
8. South Florence
9. York
10. Beaufort
Others receiving votes: Irmo, South Aiken, Laurens, Hartsville
Class 3A
1. Daniel (17)
2. Dillon
3. Chapman
4. Camden
5. Clinton
6. Powdersville
7. Lower Richland
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Aynor
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Chester, Oceanside Collegiate
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (15)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Phillip Simmons
6. Timberland
7. Saluda
8. Wade Hampton
9. Christ Church
10. Cheraw
Others receiving votes: Chesterfield, St. Joseph’s, Barnwell, Andrew Jackson