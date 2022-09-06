West Florence, South Florence tied for 4th in Class 4A state poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (17)
2. Byrnes
3. Hillcrest
4. Dorman
5. Fort Dorchester
6. Sumter
7. Gaffney
8. Summerville
9. Spartanburg
10. River Bluff
Others receiving votes: TL Hanna, White Knoll, JL Mann, West Ashley 4, Lexington, Clover, Socastee
Class 4A
1. South Pointe (16)
2. Northwestern (1)
3. AC Fora
4. (tie) West Florence
4. (tie) South Florence
6. Hartsville
7. Catawba Ridge
8. James Island
9. Indian Land
10. Ridge View
Others receiving votes: York, Westside, Irmo, Greenville, Myrtle Beach
Class 3A
1. Daniel (16)
2. Dillon
3. Powdersville
4. Camden (1)
5. Clinton
6. Gilbert
7. Seneca
8. Beaufort
9. Hanahan
10. Belton-Honea Path
Others receiving votes: Manning, Chester, Loris, Marlboro County, Brookland-Cayce, Crestwood, Emerald, Woodruff, Aynor, Union County, Philip Simmons
Class 2A
1. Saluda (11)
2. Abbeville (2)
3. Barnwell (3)
4. Oceanside Collegiate (1)
5. Fairfield Central
6. Wade Hampton
7. Buford
8. Woodland
9. Marion
10. Pelion
Others receiving votes: Gray Collegiate, Cheraw, Newberry, Strom Thurmond, Silver Bluff, Andrews, Academic Magnet, Lake Marion
Class A
1. St. Joseph’s (7)
2. Whale Branch (3)
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (1)
4. Johnsonville (2)
5. Lewisville (1)
6. Christ Church (2)
7. Lamar
8. Baptist Hill
9. Southside Christian
10. Lake View (1)
Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, Hannah-Pamplico, McBee, Latta, Still, C.A. Johnson, Denmark-Olar, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Voters this week: Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), Tim Leible (Sumter Item), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)