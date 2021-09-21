West Florence surges at end for win over South Florence volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Warren Coker called a timeout and had to do something. It was the Knights’ senior night, and rival South Florence was making a charge to ruin it.
The Bruins, who had lost Tuesday’s first two games, won the third and was neck and neck with the Knights in the fourth. That was when the Knights huddled around Coker while he reminded them of what was at stake.
“I told them, ‘This is your night. We have a chance to move above .500 in (Region 6-4A), after you started (winless),’” Coker recalled. “We need to protect this home floor, because now you’ve got to go everywhere. Our back end of our region schedule is travel.”
But Coker wanted to see something more: A glimpse of how his team played earlier this season when it upset North Myrtle Beach.
That's when it all came together, and the Knights pulled away to close it out, winning that final game, 25-19, and the match by a 3-1 margin. West, which won Tuesday’s first two games by scores of 25-20 and 25-23 before losing 25-18 in the third, improved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the region.
“We just kind of gutted it out at the end,” Coker said. “South Florence came ready to play. They’re scrappy, and we knew that coming in. They were going to do a lot of things to throw us off our game and try to get us out of how we normally play. And when they could get a good swing, they’d get a good swing. But our girls were resilient, coming back even in the first and second games.”
West’s Rachel Herod finished with 23 assists, three aces, two kills and three digs, followed by teammate Elizabeth White with 13 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Rion Caldwell had 12 kills and two digs, and Reagan DuBose had 10 assists and two digs. On the defensive side, Jordyn Perry finished with 24 digs.
Serving was a factor Coker saw as crucial during his team’s third-set loss. But in the fourth, it was more to his liking.
“I thought we did a better job of putting serves in the seams; we did a better job of moving our feet defensively on the back and getting our passes up,” Coker said. “We cleaned up our passing a little bit more in the fourth game and that helped our setters get the ball there. Our setters struggled some tonight, but they found a way in that final game to get the ball to the hitters. And those hitters found those holes.”
The final Knight to find a hole was sophomore Emma Oakley, whose lone kill ended the match.
First-year South Florence coach Alexa Carfley said she couldn’t be prouder of her team’s fight.
“The girls played a very close game with their rivals tonight,” said Carfley, whose Bruins are 1-4 and 0-3. “It was the best game I have seen them play all year. I was very proud with their performance tonight.”
Leilani Campbell had nine kills and four aces for the Bruins, and Ransome Strickland had 12 digs.
West Florence 3, South Florence 1
(25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-19)
ACES – SF: Leilani Campbell 4, Nakalia Ellis 3, Courtney Fulmore 1, Katelyn Young-Coleman 3. WF: Grace Howard 3, Rachel Herod 3, Jordyn Perry 1, Elizabeth White 2, Ali Meeker 1.
KILLS – SF: Campbell 9, Ellis 3, Fulmore 2. WF: Howard 6, Rion Caldwell 12, Herod 2, Perry 1, White 13, Monica Schenk 4, Michaela Hayes 4, Emma Oakley 1.
ASSISTS – WF: Herod 23, Reagan DuBose 10, Sara Temple 8, Abigail Parr 1, Schenk 1.
BLOCKS – SF: Fulmore 3, Ellis 2, Young-Coleman 2. WF: Howard 1, Schenk 1, Hayes 2.
DIGS – SF: Ransome Strickland 12, Emmie Mozen 4. WF: Howard 3, Caldwell 2, Herod 3, Perry 24, White 11, Hayes 2, DuBose 2, Temple 6, Meeker 2, Logan Moore 3, Oakley 1.
RECORDS: SF 1-4 overall, 0-3 Region 6-4A; WF 3-5, 3-2.