West Florence surges at end for win over South Florence volleyball

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Warren Coker called a timeout and had to do something. It was the Knights’ senior night, and rival South Florence was making a charge to ruin it.

The Bruins, who had lost Tuesday’s first two games, won the third and was neck and neck with the Knights in the fourth. That was when the Knights huddled around Coker while he reminded them of what was at stake.

“I told them, ‘This is your night. We have a chance to move above .500 in (Region 6-4A), after you started (winless),’” Coker recalled. “We need to protect this home floor, because now you’ve got to go everywhere. Our back end of our region schedule is travel.”

But Coker wanted to see something more: A glimpse of how his team played earlier this season when it upset North Myrtle Beach.

That's when it all came together, and the Knights pulled away to close it out, winning that final game, 25-19, and the match by a 3-1 margin. West, which won Tuesday’s first two games by scores of 25-20 and 25-23 before losing 25-18 in the third, improved to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the region.