West Florence survives South Aiken with 27-21 win, gets rematch with Hartsville in third round

AIKEN, S.C. - West Florence jumped to an early lead and held on for a 27-21 win over South Aiken on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Knights have a rematch at Hartsville in the third round next week. The Red Foxes won the regular-season meeting.
WF;7;10;10;x--27
SA;0;7;0;14--21
FIRST QUARTER
WF -- Deuce Hudson 28 run (Sam Spence kick), 5:17
SECOND QUARTER
WF -- Terry McKithen 19 run (Spence kick), 11:52
WF -- Sam Spence 38 FG, 5:27
SA -- Tylan Creech 5 pass from Terrence Smith (Thomas DeMedicis kick), :06.2
THIRD QUARTER
WF -- McKithen 71 run (Spence kick), 11:37
WF -- Spence 28 FG, 7:43
FOURTH QUARTER
SA -- Jaxson Briatico 9 pass from Smith (DeMedicis kick), 7:42
SA -- Smith 56 run (DeMedicis kick), 4:06
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
