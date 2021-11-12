 Skip to main content
West Florence survives South Aiken with 27-21 win, gets rematch with Hartsville in third round
Prep Football

West Florence survives South Aiken with 27-21 win, gets rematch with Hartsville in third round

West Florence green helmet 2019

AIKEN, S.C. - West Florence jumped to an early lead and held on for a 27-21 win over South Aiken on Friday in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.

The Knights have a rematch at Hartsville in the third round next week. The Red Foxes won the regular-season meeting.

WF;7;10;10;x--27

SA;0;7;0;14--21

FIRST QUARTER

WF -- Deuce Hudson 28 run (Sam Spence kick), 5:17

SECOND QUARTER

WF -- Terry McKithen 19 run (Spence kick), 11:52

WF -- Sam Spence 38 FG, 5:27

SA --  Tylan Creech 5 pass from Terrence Smith (Thomas DeMedicis kick), :06.2

THIRD QUARTER

WF -- McKithen 71 run (Spence kick), 11:37

WF -- Spence 28 FG, 7:43

FOURTH QUARTER

SA -- Jaxson Briatico 9 pass from Smith (DeMedicis kick), 7:42

SA -- Smith 56 run (DeMedicis kick), 4:06

