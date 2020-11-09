West Florence TE Snyder has been blocking force, big-play receiver

FLORENCE, S.C. – The comparisons were there almost from the beginning for Dylan Snyder, and they’ve only grown since.
In fact, since coach Jody Jenerette took the reins of the West Florence High School football team in 2018, he’s only ever known Snyder by one nickname:
"Gronk."
Short for Rob Gronkowski, the 6-foot-6, 265-pound All-Pro tight end of New England Patriots fame who’s now in Tampa Bay.
“I try to model my game after him, for sure,” said Snyder, who stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 235 pounds. “That’s a tremendous comparison. If I can look and play like that guy, then I’ve done something right.”
Snyder has certainly done a lot right for the Knights this season as they get set to open the 4A state playoffs Friday in Beaufort. Not only has he been a key cog along the offense line, but the senior standout is also West’s go-to receiver this season.
Snyder leads the team with 17 catches for 276 yards and four touchdowns.
“He’s just finds a way to get open,” Jenerette said. “He’s got a big body and big frame and he knows how to get into areas and give George (Derrick Floyd) a big target to hit. ... Defenders kind of fall off him when they hit him. He’s able to shed blockers, which helps us out on offense.
“And that goes back to the weight room and everything he’s done strength-wise to prepare himself.”
Part of that comes from Snyder’s grasp of the offense, Jenerette said, and part of it is being in sync with Floyd. The two have played football and baseball together for the past several seasons and know each other well.
“We were together all summer long working on timing and passing, so he knows he can trust me,” Snyder said. “He knows I’ll make a play for him. We make each other better. ...
“Without my quarterback and the other receivers, I wouldn’t be where I am, for sure.”
But the Knights have needed Snyder’s blocking more than his pass catching. West’s ground game has amassed 1,610 yards and 14 scores thus far.
“He really takes a lot of pride in it this season,” Jenerette said. “… He’s got really good pad level right now; he’s playing really low. He’s got that big, wide frame, and he’s kind of able to angle block and get people on the edge.”
In fact, the Knights senior prefers being in the trenches.
“I take pride in my physicality at the line of scrimmage,” Snyder said. “That’s my favorite part of football – hitting someone in the mouth, being able to drive someone and put them on their back.”
And unlike last year, Snyder has been able to do that more often now that he's 100% healthy. He tore his left meniscus early in the 2019 season but played through the pain until the very end when he could not take the field for the Knights’ playoff loss to Berkeley.
“It was rough,” he said. “It was honestly getting worse and worse every week, and I finally got the MRI at the end of the year and it showed how bad the tear was.
“It was a four-month recovery period, but I’m glad I got it done, because I feel better than ever.”
Snyder said he focused on maintaining and keeping his body a lot healthier in the offseason and made sure to work on being a little more flexible as well.
The offseason work has certainly paid off on the field, but off it as well. Snyder recently received an offer from the University of South Carolina as a preferred walk-on for next season.
“I was excited for my hard work to be recognized from a school of Carolina’s level,” he said. “For everything to come together finally and all the hard work to pay off was nice.”
