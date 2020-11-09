West Florence TE Snyder has been blocking force, big-play receiver

“And that goes back to the weight room and everything he’s done strength-wise to prepare himself.”

Part of that comes from Snyder’s grasp of the offense, Jenerette said, and part of it is being in sync with Floyd. The two have played football and baseball together for the past several seasons and know each other well.

“We were together all summer long working on timing and passing, so he knows he can trust me,” Snyder said. “He knows I’ll make a play for him. We make each other better. ...

“Without my quarterback and the other receivers, I wouldn’t be where I am, for sure.”

But the Knights have needed Snyder’s blocking more than his pass catching. West’s ground game has amassed 1,610 yards and 14 scores thus far.

“He really takes a lot of pride in it this season,” Jenerette said. “… He’s got really good pad level right now; he’s playing really low. He’s got that big, wide frame, and he’s kind of able to angle block and get people on the edge.”

In fact, the Knights senior prefers being in the trenches.