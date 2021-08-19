,West Florence to focus on strong start at Lexington

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette could not emphasize enough the importance of his team being ready to play once the Knights step foot onto the grounds of Lexington High School.
In the Knights’ previous road game, Beaufort scored 23 first-quarter points and never looked back in the 2020 playoffs’ first round.
But this is a new season, and the Knights have a new team.
“You can’t just show up in Lexington and walk around like you’re big time and expect to win,” Jenerette said. “You’ve got to play hard and be physical. And, that’s what we hope to do.”
Deuce Hudson at quarterback, and Terry McKithen at running back. They are a combo Jenerette hopes will get the Knights off to a good start.
“He’s a leader,” Jenerette said of Hudson, a transfer from Darlington. “He’s a natural born leader. He understands what leaders should do and how they carry themselves and how they should act. He brings a little flair to us to get us out of a jam if we make a bad call or if a play busts. He’s super athletic, and he can run around and make things happen.”
Hudson, a junior, is expected to share the quarterback spot with sophomore Franklin Emerson, a sophomore Jenerette wants to focus mostly using on defense.
West will likely operate a similar, read-option set that West has thrived on in recent seasons while running the ball. That could create lots of big opportunities once again for McKithen.
“Terry is good; he’s healthy,” Jenerette said. “He has had a really good spring and summer, and I’m excited to get the chance to see him run Friday. Terry’s problem right now, however, is at times he wants to do too much. He’s got to play within himself, and I think he’ll do that against Lexington.”
Jenerette and Lexington coach Perry Woolbright go way back to when they coached together in the same area, with Jenerette coaching Aynor, and Woolbright North Myrtle Beach.
“(Lexington) is just so well coached; I’ve known Perry for a long time,” Jenerette said. “I know he and his guys came there, being at Lexington in the right spot and at the right time. We’ve just got to decide to make a play.
“They run the spread on offense, very similar to us,” he added. “They’re going to run the ball. They have a good quarterback (Taiden Mines), and he has a good feel for the game for a sophomore. Their linebackers are also stout. But we still haven’t seen a lot. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves playing well.”
Jenerette said he just recently got over his team struggling with ball control at times in a scrimmage last week against Brookland-Cayce.