,West Florence to focus on strong start at Lexington

West will likely operate a similar, read-option set that West has thrived on in recent seasons while running the ball. That could create lots of big opportunities once again for McKithen.

“Terry is good; he’s healthy,” Jenerette said. “He has had a really good spring and summer, and I’m excited to get the chance to see him run Friday. Terry’s problem right now, however, is at times he wants to do too much. He’s got to play within himself, and I think he’ll do that against Lexington.”

Jenerette and Lexington coach Perry Woolbright go way back to when they coached together in the same area, with Jenerette coaching Aynor, and Woolbright North Myrtle Beach.

“(Lexington) is just so well coached; I’ve known Perry for a long time,” Jenerette said. “I know he and his guys came there, being at Lexington in the right spot and at the right time. We’ve just got to decide to make a play.

“They run the spread on offense, very similar to us,” he added. “They’re going to run the ball. They have a good quarterback (Taiden Mines), and he has a good feel for the game for a sophomore. Their linebackers are also stout. But we still haven’t seen a lot. We’ve just got to focus on ourselves playing well.”