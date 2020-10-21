 Skip to main content
West Florence volleyball secures second place in Region 6-4A
Prep Volleyball

VOL_1078.jpeg

West Florence's volleyball team breaks from a huddle during its Thursday win against Hartsville.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. — West Florence’s Emmy Rollins had two aces, 14 kills and 20 digs  as West Florence's volleyball team clinched second place in Region 6-4A with a 25-19, 25-22, 25-22 win Thursday over Hartsville.

Teammate Alyssa Owens had two kills, 26 assists, one block and nine digs.

ACES — WF: Emmy Rollins 2, Annalia Cook 1, Rileigh Yearsich 1, Rachel Herod 2.

KILLS — WF: Rollins 14, Rion Caldwell 13, Cook 9, Alyssa Owens 2, Yearsich 5, Michaela Hayes 1.

ASSISTS — WF: Owens 26, Herod 14, Hayes 2, Driggers 1.

BLOCKS — WF: Caldwell 1, Cook 3, Owens 2, Rollins 1, Hayes 1, Ali Meeker 1.

DIGS — WF: Rollins 20, Caldwell 6, Cook 17, Owens 9, Yearsich 10, Perry 12, Herod 4, Ashleigh Palmer 1, Jailin Johnson 2, Hayes 2, Meeker 1, Katie Driggers 1.

RECORD: WF: 12-3,3 9-2 Region 6-4A.

NEXT MATCH: West will host South Florence at 6 p.m. today.

