West Florence volleyball sweeps to win in home opener

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence blitzed to a convincing, first-game win against Lakewood in Friday’s home opener.
Although his Knights had a tougher time closing out the next two, it was still a sweep for coach Warren Coker’s team with scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-16.
After the score was tied at 14 in Game 3, West (3-0 overall, 2-0 Region 6-4A) went on an 8-1 run and never looked back.
Emmy Rollins had 12 kills, three aces, six digs and a block. Teammate Alyssa Owens added 13 assists, an ace and two kills.
ACES: Rileigh Yearsich 6, Emmy Rollins 3, Katie Driggers 3, Ashleigh Palmer 3, Grace Howard 2, Jordyn Perry 2, Rion Caldwell 2, Alyssa Owens 1, Ali Meeker 1.
KILLS: Rollins 12, Caldwell 4, Annalia Cook 3, Howard 2, Owens 2, Yearsich 2.
ASSISTS: Owens 13, Yearsich 4, Rachel Herod 7.
BLOCKS: Cook 1, Howard 1.
DIGS: Rollins 6, Cook 1, Yearsich 2, Perry 2, Herod 1, Michaela Hayes 2, Abigail Cain 1, Jailin Johnson 1.
WILL BE UPDATED SATURDAY MORNING
