West Florence volleyball sweeps to win in home opener
Prep Volleyball

West Florence volleyball sweeps to win in home opener

Volleyball West Florence Vs. Lakewood

West Florence's Emmy Rollins (12) dives for a dig Friday against Lakewood at West Florence High School.

 AUDRA GRANT/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence blitzed to a convincing, first-game win against Lakewood in Friday’s home opener.

Although his Knights had a tougher time closing out the next two, it was still a sweep for coach Warren Coker’s team with scores of 25-10, 25-17 and 25-16.

After the score was tied at 14 in Game 3, West (3-0 overall, 2-0 Region 6-4A) went on an 8-1 run and never looked back.

Emmy Rollins had 12 kills, three aces, six digs and a block. Teammate Alyssa Owens added 13 assists, an ace and two kills.

ACES: Rileigh Yearsich 6, Emmy Rollins 3, Katie Driggers 3, Ashleigh Palmer 3, Grace Howard 2, Jordyn Perry 2, Rion Caldwell 2, Alyssa Owens 1, Ali Meeker 1.

KILLS: Rollins 12, Caldwell 4, Annalia Cook 3, Howard 2, Owens 2, Yearsich 2.

ASSISTS: Owens 13, Yearsich 4, Rachel Herod 7.

BLOCKS: Cook 1, Howard 1.

DIGS: Rollins 6, Cook 1, Yearsich 2, Perry 2, Herod 1, Michaela Hayes 2, Abigail Cain 1, Jailin Johnson 1.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

