 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By MPD Electric Cooperative
popular
Prep Volleyball

West Florence volleyball wins 3-1 over South Florence

  • 0
Resized_20220922024143_IMG_7661.jpg

West Florence players celebrate their four-set victory at South Florence on Thursday night. Coach Warren Coker's Knights won by scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 25-15.

 Scott Chancey

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence won 3-1 at South Florence on Thursday night. Coach Warren Coker's Knights won by scores of 25-13, 19-25, 25-11, 25-15.

West started the first set with a 6-0 run, and South started the second with a 6-1 surge of its own.

But in the third set, the Knights went on a 14-1 run and never looked back.

WILL BE UPDATED

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national-award winner (8 writing, 1 video, 3 photography), Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has won 9 1st-place SCPA awards since moving in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lamar legend Don Poole dies

Lamar legend Don Poole dies

LAMAR, S.C. − Don Poole, the legendary Lamar High School coach/athletic director and namesake of the Silver Foxes’ football stadium (Donald R.…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer to team up with old rival Rafael Nadal for final match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert