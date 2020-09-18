West Florence volleyball wins home opener

Knowing his team’s next match is Wednesday at two-time defending state champion North Myrtle Beach, the little things are what Coker wants his Knights to focus on.

“I think we need to clean up our serve-receive, and put together a complete game so we can be competitive in this region that we’re in,” Coker said.

After holding off Lakewood in the second game, things then got interesting in the third when the score was tied at 14.

“I never feel like we were out of anything, but I felt like we were the stronger team and we should have been more up in all of the games tonight,” Coker said. “But like I said, Lakewood kept throwing the ball and digging it up and getting it back to us, making us play the extra ball and sometimes we were making the mistakes instead of them.”

After Rion Caldwell’s winner gave West the lead for good at 15-14, Rileigh Yearsich served the Knights’ lead to three more points.

Then, with Jordyn Perry on serve, the Knights won five more consecutive points and led 23-15. It was just a matter of time before Rollins closed the match out with one of her kills.

But even Owens had a similar postgame view to Coker’s.