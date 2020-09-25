West Florence-Wilson game postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tonight's Wilson-West Florence football game has been postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

"It's 2020, what did you expect" Wilson coach Derek Howard quipped. "But we'll tee it off tomorrow at 11 a.m. The kids are excited and just want to get it done and play the game. So, nothing changes. We'll bring them in at the school at 8:30 a.m. and get them to the stadium by 9:30 a.m. and play the game."

Friday's ticket stubs will be honored Saturday.

"Tonight, I thought we were locked in, and our kids were ready to do their thing," Howard said. "But as in life, you have to roll with he punches. These kids have been resilient. Both schools' teams have been dealing with this. So, we'll both roll with the punches."

Lake View's game against Green Sea Floyds was also postponed. That game will be played 7 p.m. Monday.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.