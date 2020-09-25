 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence-Wilson game postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday
0 comments
breaking

West Florence-Wilson game postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday

Only $5 for 5 months
F95A7872.jpg

Malik Terry stands with teammates Friday during a weather delay at Memorial Stadium in Florence.

 AUDRA GRANT/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Tonight's Wilson-West Florence football game has been postponed until 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Gates open at 10 a.m.

"It's 2020, what did you expect" Wilson coach Derek Howard quipped. "But we'll tee it off tomorrow at 11 a.m. The kids are excited and just want to get it done and play the game. So, nothing changes. We'll bring them in at the school at 8:30 a.m. and get them to the stadium by 9:30 a.m. and play the game."

Friday's ticket stubs will be honored Saturday.

"Tonight, I thought we were locked in, and our kids were ready to do their thing," Howard said. "But as in life, you have to roll with he punches. These kids have been resilient. Both schools' teams have been dealing with this. So, we'll both roll with the punches."

Lake View's game against Green Sea Floyds was also postponed. That game will be played 7 p.m. Monday.

 

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

An eight-time APSE national award winner, Scott recently authored his first book,"70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." In college, Scott played on a tennis scholarship,

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert