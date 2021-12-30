West Florence wins 5th Pepsi Carolina Classic since 2014

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys captured their fifth Pepsi Carolina Classic championship since 2014 on Thursday night, winning 78-63 over North Augusta at South Florence High School.

Donning their black "Magic City" jerseys, the Knights turned their city rival's gymnasium into their own championship city.

The Knights won three Carolina Classics in a row on their home court, starting in 2014, under then-coach Pete Ellis. They then won in 2018 at the Florence Center under then-coach Daryl Jarvis. And this season, at South, West accomplished the feat under first-year coach Kevin Robinson.

"It's exciting," said Robinson, whose team improved to 12-2. "They're starting to buy in; we're starting to jell a little bit more. Good things are starting to happen."

Just as the Knights did in Wednesday’s semifinal against South Florence, using a 19-3 run in the second quarter to win 53-49, the Knights went on a 16-1 run Thursday against the Yellow Jackets.

"The biggest thing was we kept our foot on the gas," Robinson said. "That's the biggest thing we wanted to do tonight."