West Florence wins 5th Pepsi Carolina Classic since 2014

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s boys captured their fifth Pepsi Carolina Classic championship since 2014 on Thursday night, winning 78-63 over North Augusta at South Florence High School.
Donning their black "Magic City" jerseys, the Knights turned their city rival's gymnasium into their own championship city.
The Knights won three Carolina Classics in a row on their home court, starting in 2014, under then-coach Pete Ellis. They then won in 2018 at the Florence Center under then-coach Daryl Jarvis. And this season, at South, West accomplished the feat under first-year coach Kevin Robinson.
"It's exciting," said Robinson, whose team improved to 12-2. "They're starting to buy in; we're starting to jell a little bit more. Good things are starting to happen."
Just as the Knights did in Wednesday’s semifinal against South Florence, using a 19-3 run in the second quarter to win 53-49, the Knights went on a 16-1 run Thursday against the Yellow Jackets.
"The biggest thing was we kept our foot on the gas," Robinson said. "That's the biggest thing we wanted to do tonight."
Just as it seemed North Augusta might have gotten a spark from Austin Harrell’s second 3-pointer for a 19-16 lead, the Knights took control. After an Avion McBride layup, tournament MVP Darren Lloyd went for a steal and slam – only to miss it – but Bryson Graves was there for the putback, and the Knights led 20-19. Lloyd and Graves each finished with a game-high 20 points, followed by McBride with 13.
After Harrell missed another 3-pointer, McBride took a pass from all-tournament honoree, Deuce Hudson (12 points), and made it 22-19. A 3-pointer by Lloyd later made it 29-20, and the advantage grew to 32-20 on a Hudson inside basket. In the third quarter, West’s lead grew to 46-29 on Lloyd’s 3-pointer at the top of the key.
"I can write a book about Darren Lloyd," Robinson said. "He's doing what's expected of him, along with his other teammates. I tell people this is a team by committee."
Lloyd was simply focused on creating plays for the team.
"I wasn't really focused on trying to score," Lloyd said. "I was focused on trying to get teammates involved. At halftime, we wanted to keep the momentum going."
But North Augusta, which won the Carolina Classic the previous year it was held, 2019, made one more charge and got within 49-41.
West Florence, however, put the punctuation point on an impressive tournament run by pulling back away. By game's end, Lloyd made up for his missed dunk with an alley-oop toss to McBride for a dunk.
Then, Lloyd sank two free throws to give West a 71-53 advantage. With the bulk of the Knights' Region 6-4A schedule starting next week, Robinson thinks the timing of a Carolina Classic championship is perfect.
"Anytime you can win a tournament before the majority of your region schedule starts, it's big," Robinson said. "It gives us a chance to kind of jell a little bit. We got the team back less than two weeks ago, so this gave us a chance to see what works what what doesn't work."
WF;12;20;16;30--78
NA;12;12;13;26--63
WEST FLORENCE (78)
Deuce Hudson 12, Bruce 5, Taylor 2, Darren Lloyd 20, Williams 2, Bryson Graves 20, Avion McBride 13, Dozier 1, Gamble 3.
NORTH AUGUSTA (63)
Holloway 6, Wilder 2, Saxon 2, T. Harrell 3, Elijah Hall 14, Daron Dunbar 15, Hallingquest 4, A. Harrell 6, Joseph 7, Stallings 2, Tillman 2.
