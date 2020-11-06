West Florence wins city crown, clinches at-large playoff berth with win over South Florence

West then ran out the clock.

In the first quarter, each team had a possession. And, each team had a score.

West Florence took a 3-0 lead with a drive that lasted 7:32 and ended with a 29-yard field goal by Sam Spence.

South then took care of the rest of the first quarter with a newfound rushing attack. After Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said during the season his team was looking for that player to replace the injured Hahsaun Wilson, Nowlin took over that role.

On a drive that Sellers extended on third down with a pass to Jabray Johnson and Nowlin extended with a 12-yard run of his own on third down, Nowlin scored his first touchdown from the 5 as the first-quarter clock expired for a 7-3 advantage.

Terry McKithen took it from there on the Knights’ next scoring drive, accounting for 79 of his team’s 80-yard march to the end zone. McKithen’s final play of the drive – a 37-yard run – gave West a 10-7 halftime advantage.

Just as special teams got South back into the game in the fourth quarter, it helped the Knights break away in the third when Greg Jones blocked a punt and then returned it 35 yards for a 17-7 Knights lead.