West Florence wins city crown, clinches at-large playoff berth with win over South Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. -- West Florence withstood a furious, fourth-quarter comeback by South Florence to win 24-20 and clinch the Knights' second city championship in three years.
On top of that, West clinched an at-large playoff berth. This was also the Knights' fifth consecutive win in this 53-game series, but South Florence still leads the series in wins, 27-26.
After Nyke Johnson scored Friday on a 48-yard touchdown run that gave West Florence a 24-7 lead in the third quarter, it appeared the Knights might run away with it.
Not so fast.
South Florence's Kenneth Frederick blocked a punt that teammate Eric Cooper recovered, which led to the latter of Malik Nowlin’s two touchdowns that trimmed the Knights’ lead to 24-14. Then, after the Bruins stuffed Johnson on fourth and short at the Knight 40, quarterback LaNorris Sellers finished his team’s drive with a 22-yard TD run, and West’s lead was 24-20.
But West then found ways to counter the Bruins’ big defensive plays. After South stopped Knights quarterback George Derrick Floyd and on fourth and short, West’s Shannon Jackson took the ball from Sellers’ hands as he was amid a host of Knights and trying to gain more yards.
South didn't give up, however, as Jordan McCullum recovered a Floyd fumble to give South one more chance. Facing fourth and 10 from the Knight 47, however, Sellers couldn’t find an open receiver and was sacked.
West then ran out the clock.
In the first quarter, each team had a possession. And, each team had a score.
West Florence took a 3-0 lead with a drive that lasted 7:32 and ended with a 29-yard field goal by Sam Spence.
South then took care of the rest of the first quarter with a newfound rushing attack. After Bruins coach Drew Marlowe said during the season his team was looking for that player to replace the injured Hahsaun Wilson, Nowlin took over that role.
On a drive that Sellers extended on third down with a pass to Jabray Johnson and Nowlin extended with a 12-yard run of his own on third down, Nowlin scored his first touchdown from the 5 as the first-quarter clock expired for a 7-3 advantage.
Terry McKithen took it from there on the Knights’ next scoring drive, accounting for 79 of his team’s 80-yard march to the end zone. McKithen’s final play of the drive – a 37-yard run – gave West a 10-7 halftime advantage.
Just as special teams got South back into the game in the fourth quarter, it helped the Knights break away in the third when Greg Jones blocked a punt and then returned it 35 yards for a 17-7 Knights lead.
Johnson then followed that with his long touchdown run, setting the stage for South’s valiant run at the end.
WF 3 7 14 0 – 24
SF 7 0 0 13 – 20
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Sam Spence 29 FG, 4:28
SF – Malik Nowlin 5 run (Grant McDonald kick ), :00
SECOND QUARTER
WF – Terry McKithen 37 run (Spence kick), 4:14
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Greg Jones 35 punt return (Spence kick, 8:05)
WF – Nyke Johnson 48 run (Spence kick), 4:31
FOURTH QUARTER
SF – Nowlin 13 run (McDonald kick), 10:53
SF – LaNorris Sellers 22 run (run failed), 7:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: McKithen 19-129, Floyd 17-72, Johnson 3-70, Stephen Smalls 1-1. SF: Nowlin 15-88, Sellers 20-87.
PASSING – WF: Floyd 9-11-0-66; McKithen 1-1-0-25. SF: Sellers 3-11-1-20.
RECEIVING – WF: McKithen 3-14, Dylan Snyder 1-12, Smalls 4-34, Avion McBride 1-25; Quantrell Pickens 1-6. SF: Johnson 1-10, Evin Singletary 2-10.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!