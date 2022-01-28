West Florence wrestling relishes city championship

“After Arthur got his pin at 170, that’s when the score got to a point where we couldn’t lose,” Cummings said.

But the Knights’ coach kept that to himself for the time being.

“The next match was the big one of the night with their Trokel Prew against our Tywan Anderson at 182. All he needed to do was not get pinned,” said Cummings, whose team’s record is 9-7. “Tywan put on a fantastic performance. He just wrestled so well. And although it was a losing effort, he was only down by four going into the third period. He was being tough from bottom as he fought off pin attempt after pin attempt.”

Prew won 11-4. And at match’s end, Cummings told his players they won city.

“I knew they were going to go a little crazy once they found out they won the city,” Cummings said. “I let the meet end to let them figure it out. They were overjoyed, elated. They’re finally seeing tangible results from their hard work.

“These kids had bought in since Day 1,” he added. “Most of them had been working out with the wrestling team since the preseason. Ten or 11 of the 21 I have had been coming since October/November to work on getting better.”