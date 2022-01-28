West Florence wrestling relishes city championship

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Andrew Cummings knew there would be rough times during the Knights’ inaugural season.
“They worked so hard this whole season, and they’ve taken a lot of beatings,” Cummings said. “They’re first-year wrestlers, and they’ve been getting beat on the whole season.”
Time and time again, however, he stressed a brief passage of encouragement to his team: “Progress over results.”
On Wednesday, West earned a result even more valuable than its progress: The city championship, which the Knights earned by winning 42-37 Wednesday over South Florence. The Knights won earlier that evening over Wilson by the score of 69-3.
“I told them throughout the season that although you’re losing now, you’re not going to lose later,” Cummings said. “If you keep making progress, you’ll see the results. To see results like winning the city championship is great. I’m happy for them. South Florence was a tough, strong and really good opponent.”
Key West Florence pins during the city final were made by Noah Neal (160 pounds), Arthur Parham (170), Donovan Hernandez (126) and Dean Alvarado (138). Also playing a big part were forfeits in the Knights’ favor at 106, 113 and 120.
“After Arthur got his pin at 170, that’s when the score got to a point where we couldn’t lose,” Cummings said.
But the Knights’ coach kept that to himself for the time being.
“The next match was the big one of the night with their Trokel Prew against our Tywan Anderson at 182. All he needed to do was not get pinned,” said Cummings, whose team’s record is 9-7. “Tywan put on a fantastic performance. He just wrestled so well. And although it was a losing effort, he was only down by four going into the third period. He was being tough from bottom as he fought off pin attempt after pin attempt.”
Prew won 11-4. And at match’s end, Cummings told his players they won city.
“I knew they were going to go a little crazy once they found out they won the city,” Cummings said. “I let the meet end to let them figure it out. They were overjoyed, elated. They’re finally seeing tangible results from their hard work.
“These kids had bought in since Day 1,” he added. “Most of them had been working out with the wrestling team since the preseason. Ten or 11 of the 21 I have had been coming since October/November to work on getting better.”
While region champion and 2020 state runner-up Hartsville ranks as one of the Pee Dee’s elite wrestling programs, West knew it had to start somewhere.
“It’s important to be wrestling well at the end of the season and have confidence even from the losses,” Cummings said. “It’s important for our wrestlers to believe they can hang with just about anybody.”
West is among the teams qualified for state, and individual tournaments start Saturday. While Cummings is excited about his team’s city championship, he’s just as excited about Florence wrestling’s growth as a whole since South and Wilson also have first-year programs.
“Credit also goes to South Florence and Wilson for helping put on the type of tri-meet that will help the sport grow in Florence,” Cummings said. “Florence put on a great display of what the three programs are capable of.”