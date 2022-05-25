West Florence's Avion McBride, South Florence's Albany Wilson F1S Athletes of the Year

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Avion McBride and South Florence’s Albany Wilson are Florence One Schools’ male and female athletes of the year. And, West runner Jack Harrington received the Jerry Lee “Gotta Have Heart” Award.

McBride, who signed to continue his football career at Georgia State, is excited to win his award.

“It means a lot because a lot of great people have won this award before me,” said McBride, also West’s male athlete of the year. “And to be on this list means a lot. It’s incredible.”

West athletic director Greg Johnson, while nominating McBride, said the following:

“This year’s male athlete of the year stands out . . . and he stands tall too. At 6-foot-6 he towers over the rest of the student body . . . in more ways than one. His attention to detail translates to other things at school as well,” Johnson said. “He has served in the National Honors Society and Beta Club. He has volunteered to help with the Special Olympics and has participated in our Friday Readers program.

"When coach (Jody) Jenerette suggested Avion try tight end and Avion didn’t hesitate. Three days’ worth of spring practice, and a weekend visit to Georgia State later, Avion had a Division 1 offer. This past season, he finished the year grading out at 90%—a number Coach Jenerette rarely types. He anchored an offensive line that accounted for more than 3,500 yards of offense.

"At season’s end, he was named 1st team All-Region 6-4A, 1st team SCFCA All-State, 1st Team Palmetto Champions All-State, and participated in the Touchstone Energy North/South All-Star Game.

"Avion is also a basketball standout. He earned all-region honors during his junior campaign, and won defensive player of the year at West Florence. This past season, in which the Knights played for the lower state title, Avion was a quiet leader—averaging nine rebounds and three blocks per game.

"He also starred on the track. Avion was an all-region performer in 2021, winning the triple jump and high jump. He helped the team win their first Region 6-4A championship in 2021—the first in a long time. At season’s end, he was named the Field MVP of the year and won the city and county championship in the triple jump, and finished in the top 5 in the high jump and long jump.”

Wilson, who has signed to continue her basketball career at Erskine, is just as excited.

“It means a lot,” said Wilson, also South Florence’s female athlete of the year. “It lets me know that all my work at my school paid off.”

South Florence athletic director Cody Slaughter had this to say about Wilson while nominating her:

“Albany Wilson is a member of our girls’ basketball program, which finished as 4A lower state runners-up and compiled a season record of 20-3 (11-1 Region 6-4A), and girls’ track and field Program,” Slaughter said. “She is not just an impressive athlete, but a strong student as well. Albany maintains a 3.8 GPA and will be an honor graduate at June’s commencement ceremony.

“Albany is a force on the basketball court as evidenced by the fact that she has been awarded the top region honors not just once, but twice. In 2019-2020 Albany was named the Region 6-4A Player of the Year and again in 2021-2022.

“Also, as a senior Albany was named a member of the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 4A all-state team. She is a leader of her team, on and off the court. Albany displays the leadership characteristics of honesty, integrity, personal accountability, and selfless service to her peer and underclassman teammates. In this capacity, she will be greatly missed by both the basketball and track and field teams.

"Coach David Robinson touched on this subject when he said, ‘Albany is the heart and soul of our team. She cannot be replaced because she is both an excellent player and a strong leader. We will miss having her out there.

"As a senior, Albany averaged 19.6 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game, and 4.2 steals per game. As a student, Albany excels academically and socially. Her GPA says enough about her academic achievement but her love for our school is evident in all that she does. Recently, Albany was selected by our principal, Mrs. Shand Josey, to serve on a student leadership team as we prepared to earn distinction as a Blue Ribbon School of Excellence.”

Harrington then talked about winning the Jerry Lee “Gotta Have Heart” Award.

“I hope this can be used to inspire others to break out of their shell and tackle any problem that comes their way,” Harrington said. “I love the excitement you get from running, taking on all these challenges and making sub-20-minutes at the very last moment of the season."

Four other school athletes of the year were also honored: Kate Sansbury (West Florence), Xavier Barr (South Florence), and Wilson's Andriq Williams and Taylor Merritt.

And, the Morning News All-Sports Trophy was awarded to West Florence. The Knights won with 245 points (12 city team championships), followed by South Florence with 160, and Wilson with 60.

