West Florence's Bryson Graves shining at WWBA Underclass World Championships

“To be honest, this is just surreal,” Graves said. “I’m playing the best of the best with the best of the best. Whether you win or lose, you still come out as friends. It’s just about making great memories right now. You want to grasp it all while you’re here because not many are getting this opportunity.”

Knowing scouts are watching, Graves keeps things simple.

“The adrenaline is always there. But once you’re playing, you can’t really think about anything like the scouts,” said Graves, who is also playing in the outfield this weekend. “I’ve just got to go out there and play my game. That’s my No. 1 goal.”

Graves, whose team won Thursday but lost its first game Friday, has one more pool-play contest before bracket play begins.

Regardless of what happens, Graves wants to keep enjoying the experience.

“I never thought something like this was going to happen,” Graves said. “Once I started playing baseball, I just played it for fun. But when you start doing big things, you’ve got to come back down to earth and be humble. Anybody can do what they want to do if they put their mind to it. Just be humble and work hard. I’m just happy to know I’m getting there to my big goal.”

