West Florence's Bryson Graves throws five-inning, no-hitter in win over Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. – Once Bryson Graves escaped a first inning jam, he started rolling.

And rolling.

And rolling.

By game’s end, the West Florence pitcher had a five-inning no-hitter while striking out nine batters during the Knights’ 11-0 win Monday at Lamar to open the season.

West’s offense came to life in the second, with two outs, on a two-run double by Dylan Snyder, and a bases-loaded walk drawn by George Derrick Floyd. Snyder finished 2 for 4.

After adding two more in the fourth, West broke the game wide open with a six-run fifth. The Knights, who drew 10 walks while Lamar committed four errors, started the fifth just that way before Graves drove him home with a single.

Twelve West batters, in all, stepped to the plate during that fifth inning. RBI singles by Harley Davis and Jack Wilson accounted for the Knights’ final two runs.

Lamar, however, made its biggest offensive threat in the first inning, after the Knights stranded runners at second and third in the top half. The Silver Foxes, themselves, had runners at second and third with two outs and Kendall Windham at the plate. But his fly to right was caught by a diving Shannon Jackson.