 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence's Dawson signs to compete in track for Columbia College
0 comments

West Florence's Dawson signs to compete in track for Columbia College

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Darci Dawson signed a national letter of intent to compete in NAIA track at Columbia College.

“It’s a small environment, and they’re all uplifting and have a positive attitude that drew me there,” said Dawson, who could compete in the shot put, hammer, discus and possibly the javelin.

Screenshot_20210524-104902_Gallery.jpg

Dawson
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert