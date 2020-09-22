West Florence's Greg Jones happy to be back on field after missing last season due injury

Then came his injury.

“It was bad as you could think it could be,” Jenerette recalled. “He walked around in a brace for what seemed like months. Every time I saw him, he was in a brace.”

Actually, that time was a little more than three months. But in the timeline of sports, that can seem like an eternity.

It sure seemed like an eternity to Jones, who couldn’t even be on the Knights’ sideline during games for fear of a collision out of bounds that could re-injure his leg.

Meanwhile, Jones relied on his vision – not the one that helped him read passes that big-play night against Fort Dorchester. This one saw himself back on the field.

“While bending my leg, as tough as it was, football was always in the back of my head, that drove me to once again strive for greatness,” Jones said. “I wanted to come back and help my team my senior year. I wanted to be a better football player my senior year.”

But after such a horrific injury, the physical rehabilitation is one thing.

The mental rehabilitation is another, as that fear of suffering such an injury again can be overwhelming. But Jones was cleared by his doctor in late November to participate in track the following spring.