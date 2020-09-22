West Florence's Greg Jones happy to be back on field after missing last season due injury

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette sees the Greg Jones of old, flying around in the secondary and attacking the ball.
But to become the player of old, Jones had to embrace something new.
He had to show strength. He had to show faith.
Above all, he had to show no fear. Just play with the same passion that made him a starting safety as a sophomore.
But that was easier said than done, especially for a player who missed all of last regular season after breaking his right tibia and fibula during the first quarter of a scrimmage at Lexington.
“At first, I was insisting to my teammates I could come back in and play in the third quarter, but then it settled in what happened,” Jones said. “I really thought my football career was over after that.”
It’s a catastrophic injury, and the pain is severe.
“It hurt to even get up some days,” Jones said. “Bending my leg was tough. It was really painful.”
Painful, yes. Even daunting.
But Jones’ determination to play again was greater. After intercepting two passes, one of them clinching the Knights’ dramatic 2018 lower-state quarterfinal win against Fort Dorchester, the Knights were ready for even greater things from him in 2019.
Then came his injury.
“It was bad as you could think it could be,” Jenerette recalled. “He walked around in a brace for what seemed like months. Every time I saw him, he was in a brace.”
Actually, that time was a little more than three months. But in the timeline of sports, that can seem like an eternity.
It sure seemed like an eternity to Jones, who couldn’t even be on the Knights’ sideline during games for fear of a collision out of bounds that could re-injure his leg.
Meanwhile, Jones relied on his vision – not the one that helped him read passes that big-play night against Fort Dorchester. This one saw himself back on the field.
“While bending my leg, as tough as it was, football was always in the back of my head, that drove me to once again strive for greatness,” Jones said. “I wanted to come back and help my team my senior year. I wanted to be a better football player my senior year.”
But after such a horrific injury, the physical rehabilitation is one thing.
The mental rehabilitation is another, as that fear of suffering such an injury again can be overwhelming. But Jones was cleared by his doctor in late November to participate in track the following spring.
“Now that was exciting for me,” Jones said. “During rehabilitation, I worked myself hard, trying to get back in shape. I’d even go to practice sometimes and watch what they were doing, and I’d want to be back with them on the field. But once I found out I could start getting ready for track, that meant I could start getting ready for football.”
That's what made his return in that scrimmage against Dillon so meaningful.
“It was really fun. I’m not going to lie,” Jones said. “But I was also nervous in the back of my head, because I don’t want to get injured like that again. But then, I realized, it is what it is. Take it or leave it. God put me back in a position to play football again, so I’m not going to just sit here and let the fear of my leg getting broken again stop me from doing what I love to do. God is always on my side, I believe that.”
Jones’ renewed passion on the field has, in turn, made Jenerette a believer he can indeed become the player of old.
“He hasn’t really missed a step or anything like that. He’s been semi-timid because of the injury, and I understand that because it was such a terrible injury,” Jenerette said.
Jones might be timid at times, but he’s on the field, and that’s a victory in itself.
“I love the way he has responded. He’s such a mentally tough kid,” Jenerette said. “Greg loves West Florence football. He’s a guy who loves everything we do here at West Florence and how we do it. I told him after the Dillon scrimmage how proud I was of him and how much I love him, because there aren’t many kids who would come back from the injury that he had.”
And now that Jones will start at safety in a 7:30 p.m. season opener Friday against a pass-happy team like Wilson at Memorial Stadium, that can’t get here soon enough.
“I love that. I love when teams throw the ball,” Jones said. “When I’m at safety, when the teams play deep, I can pick them off.”
Indeed, he seems like the Greg Jones of old.
