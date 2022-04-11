West Florence's Michaela Hayes eyes third city championship in hurdles events

FLORENCE, S.C. – Michaela Hayes makes it look so easy, leaping over a hurdle.

No other Florence One Schools high school female does it better.

The West Florence senior has won the past two city championships in both hurdles events (100 high, 400), and will attempt to do it again in Wednesday’s FloDar Championship at Wilson High School. Since Wednesday’s city championship was rained out, results from this coming meet will also determine the city champs.

West hurdles coach Jackie Foxe said Hayes deserves all the awards she has earned.

“First of all, it’s her work ethic,” Foxe said. “She’s probably the hardest worker out there. But she’s one of those ladies who can do just about anything on the track.”

But hurdling is Hayes’ main discipline, one she will continue to compete in at Coker University.

“Hurdling is one of those things where you’ve got to be pretty talented all around,” Foxe said. “And she’s one of the few that actually excels at it. She goes to a lot of big meets and does a lot of big things for us.”

Hayes, whose older brother, Michael, is a kicker/punter for Georgia State, started as a gymnast. But after eight years, she wanted to try something new. So, it was volleyball or track.

She fell in love with track.

“I love track more than any sport I’ve ever played,” said Hayes, who was recently crowned Miss West Florence.

Hayes began competing in sprint events in the seventh grade. By season’s end, a coach suggested hurdles.

“I was intimidated at first,” Hayes said. “I struggled with the 100 hurdles and still do. But with the 400 hurdles, I immediately caught on and really love doing it. With the 400, you have more time to correct a mistake, which I like.”

When Hayes is at the starting line, her mind is set.

“One, two, three, snap down in the 100 hurdles,” she said. “But in the 400, it’s go fast and snap down and just basically run over the hurdles. Don’t think about the hurdles; just run over them. Don’t jump.”

Track has helped Hayes in other areas.

“It taught me how to balance school and sports, how to be a good teammate and cheer others on,” Hayes said. “But although you’re on a team, you have to put the best effort for yourself without depending on anyone else.”

Hayes, who is also a two-time defending region champion in both hurdles events, hopes to continue her successful season before competing at Coker.

But first, she hopes to win more city titles.

“It would mean a lot,” Hayes said. “To represent West Florence as the hurdles champion would be nice. A lot of hard work has gone into my hurdling, and it would mean a lot to become city champion again.”

