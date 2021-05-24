West Florence's Nate’ Crowe signs to play soccer at Columbia International

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Nate Crowe signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Columbia International in the NAIA.
“We went there for a tour just to see, and it felt like home,” Crowe said. “The people there and the whole school felt like a great community, a Christian community, like the one I was raised in. It really just felt like home.”
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
