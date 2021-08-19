West Florence's originally scheduled Aug. 27 home football game is now on the road

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The regular-season football debut for West Florence's Knight Stadium will have to happen Sept. 3 -- hopefully. West's originally scheduled home game for Aug. 27 is now a road contest at Clover.

The Region 6-4A Knights' Aug. 27 home contest was originally scheduled against Region 6-5A Conway. And then, the next originally scheduled home contest was Sept. 3 against another 6-5A team, Carolina Forest. But those teams, however, canceled on West when their region elected for its teams to play each other twice.

It's possible that Sept. 3 might also turn into a road game for West Florence. If so, the Knights' regular-season football debut at Knight Stadium would be Sept. 10 against Lake City.

As for West Florence football's overall season opener, that's 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lexington.

WILL BE UPDATED

