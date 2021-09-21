West Florence's rushing attack hard to stop

McKithen’s presence certainly helps open lanes for Hudson. But it also will help his passing game.

“Deuce is getting better at reading the option, and he’s doing the little things you need to do to be our quarterback around here,” Jenerette said. “And he’s going to expand our passing game here before it’s all said and done. We’re going to take a shot every now and then, and we’re going to be able to do it with everybody focusing on Terry.”

The Knights will also get to take more shots with Lloyd running the ball. Suffice to say, Hudson and McKithen helped bolster West’s offense Friday during a 53-7 victory at Wilson. Lloyd rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Hudson rushed for 192 and two TDs of his own. Hudson also passed for 91 yards.

“It gives us confidence in both of them,” Jenerette said. “We know right now we shouldn’t go down much if we take Terry out of the game. There’s not a huge drop-off. Nobody on our team thinks, ‘Oh, no. We’ve got to put Darren in at running back. They’re more like, ‘Let’s go, Darren.’

“And I think everybody kind of thinks we don’t throw the ball. But we’ve got guys who can catch it, like Stephen Smalls (six catches for 91 yards this season).”