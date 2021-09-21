West Florence's rushing attack hard to stop

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence coach Jody Jenerette states the obvious when reflecting upon running back Terry McKithen’s importance.
“I think you’ve got to have 11 sets of eyes on Terry right now,” he said of opposing defenses.
McKithen, with 654 yards and 13 touchdowns during four games, is the offense’s main threat.
“He’s breaking tackles more than he did last year,” Jenerette said. “You can tell he’s gained a little weight, and he’s a bit stronger than he was last year. But he’s also leading a lot, especially with the offensive line. He’s been encouraging to those guys, and that leadership component is something he had not had in the past couple of years.
“And with him being a leader, he doesn’t miss anything, and that’s why he’s a great leader. He shows up with a great attitude; he lifts weights and does whatever is asked of him. It’s great to see people work hard and have that kind of success. That’s what he’s doing, now.”
But McKithen is not West Florence's only threat.
Knight quarterback Deuce Hudson has rushed for 522 yards and three touchdowns, followed by Darren Lloyd with 262 and two – not to mention the kickoff he returned for a TD in the season opener against Lexington.
McKithen’s presence certainly helps open lanes for Hudson. But it also will help his passing game.
“Deuce is getting better at reading the option, and he’s doing the little things you need to do to be our quarterback around here,” Jenerette said. “And he’s going to expand our passing game here before it’s all said and done. We’re going to take a shot every now and then, and we’re going to be able to do it with everybody focusing on Terry.”
The Knights will also get to take more shots with Lloyd running the ball. Suffice to say, Hudson and McKithen helped bolster West’s offense Friday during a 53-7 victory at Wilson. Lloyd rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns, and Hudson rushed for 192 and two TDs of his own. Hudson also passed for 91 yards.
“It gives us confidence in both of them,” Jenerette said. “We know right now we shouldn’t go down much if we take Terry out of the game. There’s not a huge drop-off. Nobody on our team thinks, ‘Oh, no. We’ve got to put Darren in at running back. They’re more like, ‘Let’s go, Darren.’
“And I think everybody kind of thinks we don’t throw the ball. But we’ve got guys who can catch it, like Stephen Smalls (six catches for 91 yards this season).”
With a healthy McKithen, chances were good that West’s rushing attack could be a force. But Jenerette said there are also other reasons for the offense's success.
“I thought coming into the season that we’d be better up front than last year,” Jenerette said. “Obviously, we’re just doing what we’ve got to do to win."
The result is 1,458 rushing yards so far this season.
“If the ground game’s working, we’re going to stick with it, because it takes a lot of pressure off our defense,” Jenerette said.
But Jenerette added his offensive line takes the pressure off everybody.
“They all love each other. They really do,” Jenerette said. “You can tell if one guy is out, they’re all hurt. They’re just a special group. You never know as a coach how they’re going to bond. But that group has bonded, and they care for each other. And if you care for each other, you’ve got a chance up front.”