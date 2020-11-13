West Florence's season ends at Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Twenty-three points in one quarter.

That’s what Beaufort scored, and that’s what made for an uphill climb for West Florence.

It was a hill the Knights were unable to topple, as they lost 45-14 in Friday’s first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.

Coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights end the season at 5-3.

Friday’s game was billed to be a showcase for the teams’ quarterbacks, West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd and Beaufort’s Tyler Haley.

With 220 yards total offense (135 passing) in the first half, including a 33-yard touchdown run, Haley got the best of the Knights’ defense by his ability to complete passes (8 of 13 during the first half) in the pocket and on the run.

And, on occasion, Haley simply ran.

After completing his first three passes, Haley burst for a 20-yard run to the West 6, where Kacy Fields took it from there with a touchdown and 7-0 Eagles lead.

Knights punter Sam Spence then pinned the Eagles at the 10, only for them to go 90 on two plays – a 57-yard Haley pass, followed by the 33-yard touchdown run by Haley himself to make it 14-0.