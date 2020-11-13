West Florence's season ends at Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Twenty-three points in one quarter.
That’s what Beaufort scored, and that’s what made for an uphill climb for West Florence.
It was a hill the Knights were unable to topple, as they lost 45-14 in Friday’s first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.
Coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights end the season at 5-3.
Friday’s game was billed to be a showcase for the teams’ quarterbacks, West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd and Beaufort’s Tyler Haley.
With 220 yards total offense (135 passing) in the first half, including a 33-yard touchdown run, Haley got the best of the Knights’ defense by his ability to complete passes (8 of 13 during the first half) in the pocket and on the run.
And, on occasion, Haley simply ran.
After completing his first three passes, Haley burst for a 20-yard run to the West 6, where Kacy Fields took it from there with a touchdown and 7-0 Eagles lead.
Knights punter Sam Spence then pinned the Eagles at the 10, only for them to go 90 on two plays – a 57-yard Haley pass, followed by the 33-yard touchdown run by Haley himself to make it 14-0.
A high snap over Spence’s head deep in West territory resulted in a Beaufort safety. Then, on the ensuing drive, Amariee Morris scored from the 5 to give Beaufort its 23-0 lead.
The Knights’ offense showed signs of life in the second quarter, but a Floyd touchdown pass was dropped. Then on their next possession deep in Beaufort territory, Floyd was intercepted in the end zone.
But after Morris scored another touchdown, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 30-0, West countered with a 10-yard TD pass from Floyd to Stephen Smalls. After the Knights recovered the onside kick, they drove inside the Eagles’ red zone until Beaufort recovered a Terry McKithen fumble. And all Beaufort did after that was allow Morris to score his third TD of the night to make it 37-6.
Morris would score yet again – after yet another Beaufort safety – and the game was well in Beaufort's hands.
WF 0 0 6 8 -- 14
B 23 0 14 8 – 45
FIRST QUARTER
B – Kacy Fields 6 run (Joe Caparola kick), 8:16
B – Tyler Haley 33 run (Caparola kick), 4:03
B – Safety (high snap through punter’s hands), 2:12
B – Amariee Morris 3 run (Caparola kick), 1:04
THIRD QUARTER
B – Morris 48 run (Caparola kick), 10:57
WF – Stephen Smalls 10 pass from George Derrick Floyd (kick blocked), 6:45
B – Morris 26 run (Caparola kick), 1:45
FOURTH QUARTER
B – Safety (ball snapped over punter’s head), 9:15
B – Morris 2 run (kick failed), 6:50
WF – Travine Coe 1 run (David Lee pass from Landon Barnes), 1:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- WF: McKithen 17-71, Floyd 17-34, Malik Terry 1-(-2), Travine Coe 3-16.
PASSING -- WF: Floyd 15-23-1-91; Terry McKithen 0-1-0-0; Landon Barnes 3-4-0-24
RECEIVING -- WF: Dylan Snyder 5-52, Smalls 4-14, McKithen 2-(-4), Avion McBride 2-22, David Lee 3-33, Pate Marlowe 1-2, Jack Kitchens 1-16
