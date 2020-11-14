West Florence's season ends on road at Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. – Twenty-three points in one quarter.
That’s what Beaufort scored in the first quarter, and that’s what made for an uphill climb for West Florence.
It was a hill the Knights were unable to topple, as they lost 45-14 Friday in the first round of the SCHSL Class 4A playoffs.
Coach Jody Jenerette’s Knights end the season at 5-3.
“They came in and punched in a bunch early, and that’s what a home team is supposed to do,” Jenerette said. “You’ve got to respond, and we didn’t respond. I’m just frustrated with us not being able to stop those guys and play well.
"We’ve got to get better on our offensive line and as a culture. We were down big a lot this season. We’ve got to be able to stop that. We’ve got to get off the bus and play. And that’s what I’ve got to do a better job as a coach.”
This game was billed as a showcase for the teams’ quarterbacks, West Florence’s George Derrick Floyd and Beaufort’s Tyler Haley.
With 220 yards total offense (135 passing) in the first half, including a 33-yard touchdown run, Haley got the best of the Knights’ defense by his ability to complete passes (8 of 13 during the first half) in the pocket and on the run.
And, on occasion, Haley simply ran. At game’s end, he had 148 yards rushing and 234 passing.
“We didn’t tackle (Haley). It seemed like we weren’t in great position to make the play on the zone read, and he just kept the ball and toted it,” Jenerette said. “We didn’t really play well defensively along the edge.”
After completing his first three passes, Haley burst for a 20-yard run to the West Florence 6-yard line. Kacy Fields scored from there, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Knights punter Sam Spence then pinned the Eagles at the 10, only for them to go 90 on two plays – a 57-yard Haley pass, followed by the 33-yard touchdown run by Haley to make it 14-0.
A high snap over Spence’s head deep in West Florence territory resulted in a Beaufort safety. Then, on the ensuing drive, Amariee Morris scored from the 5 to give Beaufort its 23-0 lead.
The Knights’ offense showed signs of life in the second quarter, but a potential Floyd touchdown pass was dropped. Then on the Knights' next possession deep in Beaufort territory, Floyd was intercepted in the end zone.
But after Morris scored another touchdown, increasing the Eagles’ lead to 30-0, West Florence countered with a 10-yard TD pass from Floyd to Stephen Smalls. After the Knights recovered the onside kick, they drove inside the Eagles’ red zone until Beaufort recovered a Terry McKithen fumble. And all Beaufort did after that was allow Morris to score his third TD of the night to make it 37-6.
Morris would score yet again – after another Beaufort safety – and the game was well in Beaufort's hands.
The Knights ended the year with their second city championship in three seasons, and their third consecutive playoff trip under Jenerette.
“We definitely have a lot to build on, but we lost a lot of good seniors tonight,” Jenerette said. “There are positives to take away, and I wish we had played better tonight. But Beaufort is a very well-coached team. And this is a tough place to play. Myrtle Beach will have their work cut out for them here in Beaufort next week.”
Support Local Journalism
WF 0 0 6 8 –14
B 23 0 14 8 – 45
FIRST QUARTER
B – Kacy Fields 6 run (Joe Caparola kick), 8:16
B – Tyler Haley 33 run (Caparola kick), 4:03
B – Safety (high snap through punter’s hands), 2:12
B – Amariee Morris 3 run (Caparola kick), 1:04
THIRD QUARTER
B – Morris 48 run (Caparola kick), 10:57
WF – Stephen Smalls 10 pass from George Derrick Floyd (kick blocked), 6:45
B – Morris 26 run (Caparola kick), 1:45
FOURTH QUARTER
B – Safety (ball snapped over punter’s head), 9:15
B – Morris 2 run (kick failed), 6:50
WF – Travine Coe 1 run (David Lee pass from Landon Barnes), 1:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – WF: McKithen 17-71, Floyd 17-34, Malik Terry 1-(-2), Travine Coe 3-16.; B: Amariee Morris 6-76, Tyler Haley 7-148, Dashaun Scott 1-6, Jaylin Houseal 3-9.
PASSING – WF: Floyd 15-23-1-91; Terry McKithen 0-1-0-0; Landon Barnes 3-4-0-24. B: Haley 13-18-0-234.
RECEIVING – WF: Dylan Snyder 5-52, Smalls 4-14, McKithen 2-(-4), Avion McBride 2-22, David Lee 3-33, Pate Marlowe 1-2, Jack Kitchens 1-16. B: Houseal 1-4, Marcus Goodwater 2-11, Fields 3-86, McCleod Reichel 4-97, Morris 2-26.
RECORDS: WF 5-3, B 5-1.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!