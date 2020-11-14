West Florence's season ends on road at Beaufort

And, on occasion, Haley simply ran. At game’s end, he had 148 yards rushing and 234 passing.

“We didn’t tackle (Haley). It seemed like we weren’t in great position to make the play on the zone read, and he just kept the ball and toted it,” Jenerette said. “We didn’t really play well defensively along the edge.”

After completing his first three passes, Haley burst for a 20-yard run to the West Florence 6-yard line. Kacy Fields scored from there, giving the Eagles a 7-0 lead.

Knights punter Sam Spence then pinned the Eagles at the 10, only for them to go 90 on two plays – a 57-yard Haley pass, followed by the 33-yard touchdown run by Haley to make it 14-0.

A high snap over Spence’s head deep in West Florence territory resulted in a Beaufort safety. Then, on the ensuing drive, Amariee Morris scored from the 5 to give Beaufort its 23-0 lead.

The Knights’ offense showed signs of life in the second quarter, but a potential Floyd touchdown pass was dropped. Then on the Knights' next possession deep in Beaufort territory, Floyd was intercepted in the end zone.