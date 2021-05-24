West Florence's Shakayla Williamson signs to play basketball at Columbia College

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Shakayla Williamson signed a national letter of intent to play NAIA basketball at Columbia College.
“It’s going to be a great experience for me, and a great journey for me going in as a freshman,” Williamson said. “I hope I can make the best of it with my hard work and talent.”
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
