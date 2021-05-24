 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
West Florence's Shakayla Williamson signs to play basketball at Columbia College
0 comments

West Florence's Shakayla Williamson signs to play basketball at Columbia College

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Shakayla Williamson signed a national letter of intent to play NAIA basketball at Columbia College.

“It’s going to be a great experience for me, and a great journey for me going in as a freshman,” Williamson said. “I hope I can make the best of it with my hard work and talent.”

Screenshot_20210524-191558_Gallery.jpg

Williamson
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sporting events under new guidelines

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A nine-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 8 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert