West Florence's Turkey Shootout starts Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year West Florence boys’ basketball coach Kevin Robinson will be without three projected starters (Avion McBride, Darren Lloyd, Deuce Hudson) for the upcoming Turkey Shootout because they are also key players for the Knight football team that will play in Friday’s Class 4A lower-state final at Beaufort.
That’s just fine with Robinson because he too wants the football team to win it all.
“The longer I don’t have those guys, that means they’re excelling on the football field,” Robinson said. “They’ve got my full support, and I hope they play for a state championship.”
Meanwhile, the Knights’ other two projected starters, Bryson Graves and Valerian Bruce, will take to the court along with role players Robinson wants to groom for key moments in the region schedule.
“I’d say about 85 percent of my team is still playing football. But whoever is on the floor, my expectation is the same,” Robinson said. “We’re going to play with heart, effort and intensity.”
Robinson will find out soon enough when the Knights host its annual Thanksgiving-week event on their home court. After occasionally having out-of-area squads, this Turkey Shootout will have teams exclusively from the Pee Dee.
Monday’s first round of the three-day event, starting at 4 p.m., features South Florence against Lee Central, Mullins against defending 3A state champ Marlboro County, Latta against Darlington, and the Knights playing Cheraw.
Admission each day is $7, and the championship game is 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“It’s going to be our first go-round with basketball this school year, and it brings together family and friends,” said Robinson, who previously coached the West girls. “The Turkey Shootout has been going on for years, and it gives us coaches an early chance to see what we’ve got in game situations.”
For now, Robinson said he will continue to build depth while football season is ongoing.
“Without my upper-elite players, that gives me an opportunity to coach up kids who may not get playing time due to those super-elite players,” Robinson said. “It gives me that chance to evaluate the kids, based on where they’re at. Once I have the team back at full strength, we’re going to need everybody – the Deuces, the Darrens. Everybody, including my bench players I have now.
“If I can get the bench the way I want it, that’s what I want. It’s not about winning or losing right now,” he added. “It’s about getting our team ready to go.”