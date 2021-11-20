West Florence's Turkey Shootout starts Monday

FLORENCE, S.C. – First-year West Florence boys’ basketball coach Kevin Robinson will be without three projected starters (Avion McBride, Darren Lloyd, Deuce Hudson) for the upcoming Turkey Shootout because they are also key players for the Knight football team that will play in Friday’s Class 4A lower-state final at Beaufort.

That’s just fine with Robinson because he too wants the football team to win it all.

“The longer I don’t have those guys, that means they’re excelling on the football field,” Robinson said. “They’ve got my full support, and I hope they play for a state championship.”

Meanwhile, the Knights’ other two projected starters, Bryson Graves and Valerian Bruce, will take to the court along with role players Robinson wants to groom for key moments in the region schedule.

“I’d say about 85 percent of my team is still playing football. But whoever is on the floor, my expectation is the same,” Robinson said. “We’re going to play with heart, effort and intensity.”

Robinson will find out soon enough when the Knights host its annual Thanksgiving-week event on their home court. After occasionally having out-of-area squads, this Turkey Shootout will have teams exclusively from the Pee Dee.