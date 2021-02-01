West girls surge past South

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence’s girls went on a 13-1 run to close out Monday’s game, rallying from a 10-point deficit to win 45-43 over South Florence.

“Anytime you win against your cross-town rival, that’s always sweet,” said West coach Kevin Robinson, who waved his arms up and down as time expired, encouraging Knights fans to cheer. “I didn’t expect anything less than a thriller. I knew when we had the game in hand that I could relieve some anxiety. And more importantly, it was a good feeling to play after having a month off. And this certainly gives us a boost with the region playoffs approaching.”

West trailed 42-32 with 5:41 left in Monday’s game after the Bruins’ LaShanti Evans made a layup.

“There was one point where my team held its head down, but I told them that’s not Lady Knights basketball,” Robinson said. “We were going to fight, and we were going to fight until the very end.”

That, and change West’s defense from a zone to a man-to-man set.

“We were getting beat in zone,” Robinson said. “South Florence is extremely fast and quick with its athletic guards, so we wanted to slow them down a bit. But with the way the game was going, we made the decision to play man.”