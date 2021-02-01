West girls surge past South

FLORENCE, S.C. – The West Florence’s girls went on a 13-1 run to close out Monday’s game, rallying from a 10-point deficit to win 45-43 over South Florence.
“Anytime you win against your cross-town rival, that’s always sweet,” said West coach Kevin Robinson, who waved his arms up and down as time expired, encouraging Knights fans to cheer. “I didn’t expect anything less than a thriller. I knew when we had the game in hand that I could relieve some anxiety. And more importantly, it was a good feeling to play after having a month off. And this certainly gives us a boost with the region playoffs approaching.”
West trailed 42-32 with 5:41 left in Monday’s game after the Bruins’ LaShanti Evans made a layup.
“There was one point where my team held its head down, but I told them that’s not Lady Knights basketball,” Robinson said. “We were going to fight, and we were going to fight until the very end.”
That, and change West’s defense from a zone to a man-to-man set.
“We were getting beat in zone,” Robinson said. “South Florence is extremely fast and quick with its athletic guards, so we wanted to slow them down a bit. But with the way the game was going, we made the decision to play man.”
South never recovered.
The Knights’ rally started when Shakayla Williamson converted a three-point play and then added a layup a short time later to bring the Knights within 43-37.
Teammate Shakaylah Cohen, who scored seven of her team-high 17 points during the fourth quarter, scored a basket. Then she stole the ball and converted that into a layup, and South’s lead was trimmed to 43-41.
Williamson (13 points overall) made another layup to tie the game at 43-43 with 2:23 left. A Cohen free throw that rolled around the rim before falling through gave West the lead for good with 1:27 left.
South had one final chance to take the lead with Albany Wilson (10 points) bringing the ball up the floor. But Cohen dived for the ball and tied it up, forcing a jump ball with possession going the Knights’ way. That led to a Cierra McKnight free throw, and the game belonged to West (4-2), even without star Zybreayziah Alexander.
Evans scored 21 points for South (2-2), coached by David Robinson.
“We had to bring in a couple of JV players up, and we had them in late in the game,” David Robinson said. “It was just a growing-up experience. I’d rather get them experience for the playoffs than focus on trying to get the win tonight.”
Kevin Robinson, meanwhile, was more than happy for his team to win Monday.
“I’ll tell you what, the basketball gods were definitely in our favor tonight,” Kevin Robinson said. “Hats off to South Florence. They played one heck of a ballgame. But at the end of the day, my ball club kept fighting, and we kept believing. We kept cutting the lead and cutting the lead to where we had the chance to come back. We made some really big-time buckets, and that put us over the top.”
SF;15;8;11;9—43
WF;10;13;7;15—45
SOUTH FLORENCE (43)
Acree 2, Albany Wilson 10, LaShanti Evans 21, Guyton 2, Young 8.
WEST FLORENCE (45)
Shakaylah Cohen 17, McKnight 3, Burgess 3, Cook 1, Shakayla Williamson 13, Bradley 6, Dawson 2.
RECORDS: SF 2-2, WF 4-2.