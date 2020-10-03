West makes plays when they matter most in 33-28 win over Hartsville

FLORENCE, S.C. – One can throw out the X’s and O’s, film study and whatever analysis while deciding which team will win.
At its core, football is about making plays. Making plays when they matter most.
And that’s exactly what coach Jody Jenerette’s West Florence Knights did Friday night at Memorial Stadium during a 33-28 victory over Hartsville.
When West Florence needed a score to keep or reclaim the momentum, Jenerette’s team did exactly that. But of all the big plays (and there were many by both teams), it was a 5-yard touchdown pass from George Derrick Floyd to a wide-open Dylan Snyder with 6:15 left in the game that gave West the victory.
“You saw tonight how tough this region (6-4A) is,” said Jenerette, whose team improved to 2-0 overall and in the region. “You’ve got to do something, make a play here and there, and find a way to get the win.”
And when Hartsville made mistakes, the Knights made the Red Foxes pay.
West converted a first-half Hartsville turnover (fumble recovery by West’s Semaj Johnson) into a long touchdown run by Nyke Johnson. One Knight drive in the third quarter was prolonged on fourth down twice by Hartsville penalties, resulting in a field goal by Sam Spence – his second of the night.
But again, this game was about players making plays.
Floyd passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns − both to Snyder − and rushed for 70 more.
“George is a leader. He’s that kind of guy,” Jenerette said. “He’s a leader that our kids love. He’s worked his tail off to improve at passing. He used to not be a good passer at all. But he’s gone to work every day, and he is not a liability to our passing game. We’re confident he can make all the throws for our offense.”
Teammate Terry McKithen rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and also caught four passes for 83 yards.
And then there was Snyder, who leaped to touch the cross bar as the Knights came off the field after pregame warmups. Somehow, amid a crowd of Red Fox defenders, Snyder hauled in a pass from a scrambling Floyd for a 30-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the second quarter to give West a 24-21 halftime lead.
“They keep faith and they stay together,” Jenerette said. “They care about each other. I’m just super proud of (Snyder) for making that play.”
Think that was exciting?
On the ensuing kickoff after Johnson’s 74-yard TD run (and McKithen’s two-point conversion) gave the Knights a 17-7 lead, the Red Foxes’ D.P. Pendergrass returned it 98 yards for a touchdown of his own. And after Hartsville stuffed West Florence on fourth and short, Hartsville took a 21-17 lead on the last of J’Shawn Anderson’s two TDs with 1:20 left before halftime.
Considering the field-goal range Hartsville place-kicker Chase Elsesser has, the ramifications from extending West Florence’s third-quarter driver twice on fourth down were huge. It changed what could have been a one-point Knight lead into a four-point advantage.
“It’s mistakes,” Hartsville coach Jeff Calabrese said. “But listen, that’s on our side. But on their side, West Florence is a good football team. Their quarterback is experienced, and I love how he plays. And their kids play really hard on defense, and (Semaj Johnson) did a heck of a job on the defensive end.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Owen Taylor completed a 20-yard TD pass to Pendergrass for a 28-27 Hartsville lead.
After West Florence responded with Floyd’s 5-yard TD pass to Snyder, Hartsville still had time to make one more charge by advancing to the Knights' 11 with less than three minutes left. Then, a holding penalty backed Hartsville to the 21. And from there, West made sure the Red Foxes did not advance any farther as Taylor’s fourth-down pass to Pendergrass was broken up.
“Good teams don’t make the mistakes we did, and right now we’re just not a good football team,” Calabrese said. “I do feel like if we can get these things corrected, we can have a good season and finish it the way we’re supposed to.”
West Florence’s season, meanwhile, could not go any better in the Knights’ eyes. They’re 2-0 overall and in the region and now have a showdown next Friday (7 p.m.) at top-ranked Myrtle Beach.
Support Local Journalism
“We’ve told our guys, in this region, you cannot play against the jersey when you play in this region. When you worry about the jersey, you’re going to lose,” Jenerette said. “Now, we’ll just get up at noon Saturday and put it behind us. This region is such a bear. Our kids are just living in the moment right now, and that’s the way we want it.”
H 0 21 0 7 − 28
WF 3 21 3 6 − 33
FIRST QUARTER
WF – Sam Spence 39 FG, 6:03
SECOND QUARTER
H – J’Shawn Anderson 8 run (Chase Elsesser kick), 10:41
WF – Terry McKithen 15 run (kick failed), 10:14
WF – Nyke Johnson 74 run (McKithen run), 6:24
WF – D.P. Pendergrass 98 kick return (Elsesser kick), 5:50
H – Anderson 13 run (Elsesser kick), 1:20
WF – Dylan Snyder 30 pass from George Derrick Floyd (Spence kick), :11.4
THIRD QUARTER
WF – Spence 29 FG, 3:14
FOURTH QUARTER
H – Pendergrass 20 pass from Taylor (Elsesser kick), 10:34
WF – Snyder 5 pass from Floyd (run failed), 6:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – H: Pendergrass 9-65, Darian McMillan 6-37, J’Shawn Anderson 8-35, Owen Taylor 10-49. WF: Floyd 18-70, McKithen 19-146, Johnson 3-87, Steven Smalls 1-4.
PASSING – H: Taylor 6-11-1-78. WF: Floyd 11-15-0-142.
RECEIVING – H: Pendergrass 4-38, Anderson 2-40. WF: Smalls 3-13, Snyder 4-46, McKithen 4-83.
RECORDS: H 0-2 overall, 0-2 Region 6-4A; WF 2-0, 2-0.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!