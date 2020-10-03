West makes plays when they matter most in 33-28 win over Hartsville

But again, this game was about players making plays.

Floyd passed for 142 yards and two touchdowns − both to Snyder − and rushed for 70 more.

“George is a leader. He’s that kind of guy,” Jenerette said. “He’s a leader that our kids love. He’s worked his tail off to improve at passing. He used to not be a good passer at all. But he’s gone to work every day, and he is not a liability to our passing game. We’re confident he can make all the throws for our offense.”

Teammate Terry McKithen rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries and also caught four passes for 83 yards.

And then there was Snyder, who leaped to touch the cross bar as the Knights came off the field after pregame warmups. Somehow, amid a crowd of Red Fox defenders, Snyder hauled in a pass from a scrambling Floyd for a 30-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the second quarter to give West a 24-21 halftime lead.

“They keep faith and they stay together,” Jenerette said. “They care about each other. I’m just super proud of (Snyder) for making that play.”

Think that was exciting?