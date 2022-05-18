 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

West’s Bruce inks with Erskine

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Valerian Bruce signed to play basketball at Erskine College.

“When I visited there, I really enjoyed the school and I liked what they had to offer,” Bruce said. “And, the admissions people were very nice to me. The coaches were really welcoming; I heard good things about the coaches. I really enjoyed the campus.”

Bruce was told the impact of his freshman year is up to him.

“I know I’m going to have to work hard, and they said as long as I worked hard, I can make an impact on the team,” Bruce.

Bruce was one of four winners of West’s Neville Files Memorial Scholarship

“It was a great honor,” Bruce said. “I hear good things about (Neville), so winning this award is a great honor to me.”

Valerian Bruce

Bruce
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Prep Sports Writer

A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert