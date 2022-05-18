West’s Bruce inks with Erskine

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence’s Valerian Bruce signed to play basketball at Erskine College.

“When I visited there, I really enjoyed the school and I liked what they had to offer,” Bruce said. “And, the admissions people were very nice to me. The coaches were really welcoming; I heard good things about the coaches. I really enjoyed the campus.”

Bruce was told the impact of his freshman year is up to him.

“I know I’m going to have to work hard, and they said as long as I worked hard, I can make an impact on the team,” Bruce.

Bruce was one of four winners of West’s Neville Files Memorial Scholarship

“It was a great honor,” Bruce said. “I hear good things about (Neville), so winning this award is a great honor to me.”

