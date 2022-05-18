 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West’s Perry signs with FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. − West Florence cross-country’s MacKinley Perry signed to continue her career at Francis Marion.

“I just love the atmosphere and it’s like family,” Perry said. “They really love their athletes and care about academics. The coaches there said I could really help my team score points and make an impact as a teammate encouraging others.”

MacKinley Perry

Perry
