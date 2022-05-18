West’s Sawyer inks with FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence baseball’s Mac Sawyer signed a national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Francis Marion.
“It’s close to home, and I’ve always been able to go out and watch games, and I’ve always liked them,” Sawyer said. “I’m happy to be able to continue that on. I’m really excited to be able to continue my baseball career for four more years.”
Sawyer practiced his signature before the ceremony.
“I practiced my signature for this before coming out there,” he said, laughing.
Scott Chancey
Prep Sports Writer
A 12-time APSE national award winner, Scott authored, "70 Years of Thrills and Chills, Drama and Dents at Darlington Raceway." Scott has received several SCPA awards, 9 for 1st place since moving to SC in 2010 from his home state of Georgia.
