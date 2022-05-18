 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West’s Sawyer inks with FMU

FLORENCE, S.C. – West Florence baseball’s Mac Sawyer signed a national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Francis Marion.

“It’s close to home, and I’ve always been able to go out and watch games, and I’ve always liked them,” Sawyer said. “I’m happy to be able to continue that on. I’m really excited to be able to continue my baseball career for four more years.”

Sawyer practiced his signature before the ceremony.

“I practiced my signature for this before coming out there,” he said, laughing.

Mac Sawyer

Sawyer
