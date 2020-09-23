Whirlwinds look for huge improvement

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. – In 2019, Thomas McFadden knew he had a lot of talent entering his first year as Timmonsville’s coach.
But when that talent is young, not everything can go smoothly.
As a result, the Whirlwinds went 2-8.
But entering this season, McFadden thinks memories from last year – in addition to past experience on the field – can help Timmonsville turn things around.
“We had so many first-year starters last year,” McFadden said. ”So after playing last year, they should be more comfortable. They’re battle-tested now, so that will go a long way. We already know where they fit, so that will be a plus for us.”
Offense
Christian Taylor returns as the Whirlwinds’ quarterback.
“His confidence level is a little higher than last year,” McFadden said. “Last year, he was unsure whether he could make this throw or that throw. But this year, he appears to have a lot more knowledge about that. And the offensive line is a whole lot better, so he doesn’t have to worry about that as much.”
Jayden Ford returns at running back.
“He will be a big plus back there,” McFadden said. “He’s a lot bigger and a lot faster. He’s tough and is the real deal. He’s so shifty. If he gets into the open, watch out.”
At receiver, Keshaun Young is back after leading Timmonsville in 2019 in receptions.
“He just didn’t have the yards after catch last year,” McFadden said. “A big plus this year is expecting him to make those yards after catch and putting himself in a position to take it to the house.”
On this improved Whirlwind offensive line, Sean Harris is expected to anchor it.
“Last year was his first year, and he’s now one of our better offensive linemen coming back,” McFadden said. “Tobias Addison and Marcell Eaddy are also expected to be big there. At the end of last season, you could feel that they were coming together.”
Defense
Harris is also expected to be a key player on the defensive line.
“You can tell this year he wants it a little bit more,” McFadden said. “He knows what it takes now to play at the varsity level.”
Other key players on the first two lines could be Jaheim Green and Xavier Lemme.
“No matter where you put Xavier, he’s going to make an impact, whether he’s at defensive end of nose guard,” McFadden said. “He could even play middle linebacker or inside linebacker. He’s a good player to have.”
Also expected to make an impact at linebacker is Young.
“He can hit. He has a knack of getting to the ball and flying downhill at an angle,” McFadden said. “He comes in at that angle and doesn’t mind laying a shoulder in there.”
Taylor, meanwhile, is expected to also make an impact in the secondary.
Special teams
Taylor is also expected to punt, kick field goals and do kickoffs.
“I could see (Taylor) kicking field goals from 40 or 45 yards in,” McFadden said.
