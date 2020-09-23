Wild Gators return potent rushing attack

LAKE VIEW, S.C. – Lake View only lost three games last season in Class A play.
Unfortunately for the Wild Gators, two of those came against Green Sea Floyds. One gave the Trojans the region crown and the other gave them the lower state title as they captured back-to-back championships.
Lake View will have to contend with them again this season and some new faces as well in Region 5, but coach Daryl King’s squad returns plenty of talent to do just that.
Lake View has approximately 20 returning players with six starters back on offense and five on defense.
“We’ve got a good senior crowd coming back,” King said. “Our numbers are kind of low right now, but we’re expecting our seniors to try to do what they can do to help us ultimately get to where we want to get.
“But everything is up in the air in a season like this, and your biggest concern is always what’s going to happen next?”
Offense
When the Wild Gators do get on the field, they’ll have a very similar look offensively as the majority of their skill positions players are back.
Quarterback D.J. Bethea was inserted into the lineup near the end of last season following an injury and responded by throwing for 501 yards and seven touchdowns.
The switch allowed Lake View to have one of the most potent backfields in the state. Complementing Bethea’s athleticism at QB was the running power of Ja’Correus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins, who return for their senior seasons. Ford led the Pee Dee with more than 2,000 yards rushing and 20 scores while Dawkins, who also played quarterback, had more than 1,000 yards rushing and 15 TDs.
“That makes you feel good,” King said of having his big three back. “They know the offense, and they know what we expect. Those are some of the guys we’re going to rely on, especially early in the season."
Offensive guards Arkadius Benjamin and Bobby Rivers will line up once again alongside tackle Tyson Monroe as the Wild Gators bring back some key players up front.
How quickly that group gels probably will be a key turning point in the season, King added, especially given that they won’t really know how well they will perform until the season starts.
“We’ve got to focus on what we can focus on and try to get better every day,” King said. “We’ve got some guys who played some last year who are going to have to step in and fill some holes, and we’re just going to approach each game like it might be our last with everything that’s happening.”
Defense
Defensively, Lake View returns two strong inside linebackers in Marquise Johnson and Raekwon McNeil. The duo combined for more than 150 tackles in 2019 on a defense that allowed 12 points or less in nine of 14 games.
Ford returns in the secondary as well, but unlike the offense, a lot of the defense is a question mark at the moment with numerous positions still up for grabs.
“It’s whoever can fill in and do the best job for us,” King said. “We really don’t know what we have since our first full practice was (Sept. 8). …That’s just part of the process. Everyone else is in the same situation. You just have to go out there and work as hard as you can work.”
