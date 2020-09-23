Wild Gators return potent rushing attack

The switch allowed Lake View to have one of the most potent backfields in the state. Complementing Bethea’s athleticism at QB was the running power of Ja’Correus Ford and Adarrian Dawkins, who return for their senior seasons. Ford led the Pee Dee with more than 2,000 yards rushing and 20 scores while Dawkins, who also played quarterback, had more than 1,000 yards rushing and 15 TDs.

“That makes you feel good,” King said of having his big three back. “They know the offense, and they know what we expect. Those are some of the guys we’re going to rely on, especially early in the season."

Offensive guards Arkadius Benjamin and Bobby Rivers will line up once again alongside tackle Tyson Monroe as the Wild Gators bring back some key players up front.

How quickly that group gels probably will be a key turning point in the season, King added, especially given that they won’t really know how well they will perform until the season starts.

“We’ve got to focus on what we can focus on and try to get better every day,” King said. “We’ve got some guys who played some last year who are going to have to step in and fill some holes, and we’re just going to approach each game like it might be our last with everything that’s happening.”

Defense