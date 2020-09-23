Wildcats aim for another title run with new QB

DILLON, S.C. – The goal is always to be playing in the final game of the year, and in that regard, no team in the Pee Dee (or the state) has come close to matching Dillon High School the past decade-plus.
But the past two seasons have been bittersweet as the Wildcats saw their title runs fall short at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dillon is still seeking its ninth overall state title and eighth since 2008 as the Wildcats look to hoist the trophy for the first time since 2017.
“I think our kids have adapted to what we’ve been trying to do all summer, and we’ve been able to get some real football practices in the last few days,” Dillon coach Jackie Hayes said. “Our goal hasn’t changed; our goal is to get back to the championship game.
“We’ve got some young players, and if they’ll come around and mature, I think we’ll have an opportunity to do that.”
Offense
The No. 1 question for the Wildcats this offseason has been who will take over for former Morning News Player of the Year Jay Lester at quarterback? The three-year starter threw for 2,364 yards and 24 TDs last season.
Jake Rider and transfer Lucas Hunter are competing for the spot, Hayes said, with the final determination to be made closer to the start of the season.
“Both are pretty good football players,” Hayes said. “We’ll just see which one of them can go out there and execute and operate the offense the way we need it to be operated.”
Fortunately for whoever takes the reins, the Wildcats have eight returning starters on offense. Nemo Squire had 851 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground last year and Nigel George (694 yards, 8 TDs) wasn’t too far behind.
On the outside, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was the top receiver in the Pee Dee with 1,024 yards and 11 scores, and the versatile Bobo McKinnen is back at wideout as well and can fill in at running back and quarterback when needed.
“We’re going to run the same offense we’ve been running the last 10 years,” Hayes said. “We’re going to spread the field and try to get the ball out in space to our playmakers and let them make plays.”
Dillon could be a little young along the line as a couple of freshmen might work their way into some playing time, Hayes added.
“I like the young players that we have,” he said. “The thing that concerns me is that by this time most years, we’ve already played three games, and we haven’t played a game yet. We always try to peak around Game 7 or 8, but if you do that this year, it will be too late.”
Defense
On the defensive side, Dillon returns seven starters from a team that held opponents to 21 points or less in 10 of the team’s 14 games a year ago.
Linebacker Travon Johnson led Dillon with 103 tackles in the regular season, but the Wildcats will miss Shrine Bowl linebacker Ty King.
“It will all boil down to how quickly we can mature on the offensive and defensive lines,” Hayes said. “If we can do that, I think we’ve got a chance to have a really good year.”
