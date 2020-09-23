Wildcats aim for another title run with new QB

“Both are pretty good football players,” Hayes said. “We’ll just see which one of them can go out there and execute and operate the offense the way we need it to be operated.”

Fortunately for whoever takes the reins, the Wildcats have eight returning starters on offense. Nemo Squire had 851 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground last year and Nigel George (694 yards, 8 TDs) wasn’t too far behind.

On the outside, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce was the top receiver in the Pee Dee with 1,024 yards and 11 scores, and the versatile Bobo McKinnen is back at wideout as well and can fill in at running back and quarterback when needed.

“We’re going to run the same offense we’ve been running the last 10 years,” Hayes said. “We’re going to spread the field and try to get the ball out in space to our playmakers and let them make plays.”

Dillon could be a little young along the line as a couple of freshmen might work their way into some playing time, Hayes added.

“I like the young players that we have,” he said. “The thing that concerns me is that by this time most years, we’ve already played three games, and we haven’t played a game yet. We always try to peak around Game 7 or 8, but if you do that this year, it will be too late.”