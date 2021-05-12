 Skip to main content
Williamsburg Academy baseball wins first state title since 1994
Williamsburg Academy baseball wins first state title since 1994

Williamsburg Academy's baseball team poses for a photo after winning the state championship.

KINGSTREE, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy scored three in the fifth, and that set the stage for the Stallions' 4-2 win over Lee Academy that clinched the the SCISA Class 2A state championship. This is the program's first state crown since 1994.

The Stallions were led by Stone Robert Coward and Joe Kellahan each went 2 for 3. Lee Academy was led by Lucas Freidenberger, Jenkins McCullum, Keaton Price and Logan Arrants.

WA;100;030;0—4;4;3

LA;001;010;0—2;4;3

WP: Joe Kellahan (6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K). LP: Jenkins McCullum (6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 8 K).

LEADING HITTERS –WA:Stone Robert Coward 2-3; Joe Kellahan 2-3. LA: Lucas Freidenberger 1-4; McCullum 1-4; Keaton Price 1-3; Logan Arrants 1-3.

