Williamsburg Academy football off to best start in years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Balder’s two leading receivers Friday were Joe Kellahan (eight catches for 103) and Teague Ward (six for 65).

“That puts other defenses in a bind because sometimes you’ve got one primary receiver, and your defense can kind of double up on him and stuff like that,” Shelley said. “But having multiple receivers you can go to, that puts a lot of stress on the defense that you’re playing.”

At running back, Williamsburg Academy showed its balance with Caleb Kline’s 181 yards.

“I talked to Caleb this past Monday about the two previous games, and I didn’t really feel like he ran the ball the way he was capable of,” Shelley said. “He sure ran the ball well the other night. He’s a hard runner; he’ll get that extra yard at the end of his runs, and was able to pop a few the other night. I’m really proud of him.”

Williamsburg Academy even has Ken Kellahan back, helping coach its offensive line and secondary. And Tyler Boyd, son of three-time Lamar state championship coach J.R. Boyd, is the Stallions’ offensive coordinator.

Shelley had always thought this would be an ideal program to coach.