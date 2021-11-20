Williamsburg Academy loses in SCISA Class 2A football final

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — Williamsburg Academy came out battling, containing Hilton Head Christian quarterback Jace Blackshear for most of Saturday’s first half to where he could hardly make the big passes he is known for.

But for all the strong plays the Stallions made on defense, they could not deliver when it counted on offense.

After Williamsburg Academy held Hilton Head Christian to a 12-0 lead in the first half, the Eagles pulled away for a 34-7 win in the SCISA Class 2A state championship at Charleston Southern University.

Coach Don Shelley’s Stallions finish the season at 10-1.

Williamsburg Academy did start its first-half offensive possessions strong when quarterback Conrad Balder fired a 20-yard completion between defenders to Joe Kellahan. But the first of three bad first-half snaps thwarted that drive, and HHC took over.

After the first quarter ended scoreless, Blackshear completed a clutch pass to Jackson Lanier that set up the first of two first-half touchdowns by Speedy Robinson.