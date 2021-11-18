Williamsburg Academy on brink of state football championship

KINGSTREE, S.C. – There’s no hint in Williamsburg Academy coach Don Shelley’s voice that his Stallions are intimidated by defending state champion, Hilton Head Christian.
Not even if Hilton Head Christian has not lost a game since the 2019 SCISA 2A final against then-Trinity-Byrnes.
Not even if Hilton Head Christian still has quarterback Jace Blackshear, who has wreaked havoc on opponents since joining the Eagles.
And, even if this is Williamsburg Academy’s first appearance in a state championship football game since winning it all in 2013 under then-coach Ken Kellahan (now helping coach the Stallions’ offensive line and secondary).
Shelley’s voice, instead, projects a confidence his team is ready for whatever the Eagles throw at it in this year’s state final, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Charleston Southern University.
“(Hilton Head Christian) won state last year, and the year before they played for it. They’re an experienced team with a lot of speed. Probably most of the things they’ve done this year, we match up as well as anybody,” said Shelley, whose team is 10-0. “We’ve got kids who can run, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Hopefully, we’ll be able to match up with them.”
That indeed sounds like a coach who is confident in his team.
“I might as well be; it’s not like I could pick somebody else to play. It’s been picked for us,” Shelley said. “We’re going to give it all we’ve got and see how it all comes out on Saturday night.”
Blackshear, a dual-threat quarterback, is someone who particularly has the Stallion defense’s attention.
“You don’t really do a whole lot differently,” Shelley said. “You give him more respect. It’s going to come down to where we’re supposed to be, taking care of our assignments and tackling. Once they catch the ball, their receivers can make you miss. And when they make you miss, they can take it to the house. We’ve got to be fundamentally sound and tackle really well.”
To illustrate the caution the Stallions are taking, Shelley talked about one of his team’s drills this week.
“Monday, coach Kellahan told the players to run toward the end of the field. And when they got to the fence and they stopped, he said, ‘That’s how far I want you to go back when (Blackshear) starts scrambling around,’” Shelley recalled. “If you stop running and think he will run it, he’ll throw it over your head.”
When Williamsburg Academy lines up on offense with Conrad Balder at quarterback, Shelley sees balance as key.
“We’re going to have to be balanced,” he said. “The last several weeks, we’ve been heavier toward the run. Our offensive line has come around as the games went on; they’re probably the most improved group from the beginning of the season until now. They’ve opened up holes and provided us time to throw when we wanted to throw. If we get out there and one thing’s working, however, we’ll stay with it.”
Shelley, a Pee Dee Academy graduate and former Golden Eagles coach, said he THINKS he has 12 state football championships from his overall coaching career. Obviously, he’s used to winning.
And, he would like nothing more than for this Williamsburg Academy team to win it all Saturday against Hilton Head Christian (12-0).
“These kids have worked so hard. This is one of the funnest bunches of young people that I’ve worked with, and they push themselves and work hard and accept hard coaching, as well,” Shelley said. “They’re just a super group of young men. They deserve this opportunity. And I think they deserve the chance to call themselves state champions.”