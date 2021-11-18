Williamsburg Academy's Joe Kellahan making the most of senior season

That previous experience at quarterback even helps Kellahan with his routes while Balder looks for him as an open target.

“It definitely helped,” Kellahan said. “It helped me realize I can sometimes think like Conrad since I used to be a quarterback myself, and I can think of ways that help me get open for him to throw the ball to me.”

After Kellahan was asked what this week is like while preparing to play for a state championship, he talked about keeping things routine.

“We want to keep it as normal a week as possible,” he said. “We’re trying to make sure we’re doing the same things we’ve done all season. We’re all pretty superstitious like that.”

Kellahan gave a couple of examples.

“Whenever we’re in practice, we make sure we do our warm-up drills looking the same way,” Kellahan said. “A lot of players wanted to wear all-white uniforms for Saturday because we had not done that all year for a game. But the coaches said we shouldn’t. We should keep doing what we’ve doing all year and wear green and white.”

That’s just one of many things that have worked well this season for the Stallions (10-0).

“Everyone on the team is so invested into the season because, in the past, we had a couple of people not fully into it,” Kellahan said. “But when you have everybody on the same page, and everybody is going as hard as they can, that creates a family bond and creates a hard-working atmosphere. And it’s been awesome.”

