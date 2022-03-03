Wilson, A.C. Flora set for Saturday's SCHSL Class 4A state championship game

FLORENCE, S.C. – Wilson made itself at home this postseason, going 4-0 in Florence. After winning its first three games on campus, the Tigers won their Class 4A lower-state title Tuesday over West Florence at the Florence Center.
A road trip finally awaits.
But it’s a road this program has been eager to hop on since losing to Ridge View in the 2018 and ’19 state finals under then-coach (now athletic director) Derrick McQueen. This year, under former Wilson and University of South Carolina star, Carlos Powell, this program is back on the brink of a championship, which could be its first since 2007 under then-coach Bob Wilson.
Powell, the second-year Wilson coach who ironically was a Ridge View assistant in that 2019 state final, thinks his Tigers are ready for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. state final against A.C. Flora at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
“That’s what we play for; we play to be champions,” Powell said after Tuesday’s lower-state championship victory. “I told my guys there’s nothing like being a champion. There is no better feeling than accomplishing that. They believe it, and they just go out there and work their butts off.”
The Tigers and Falcons are familiar foes in recent playoff memory. Wilson edged A.C. Flora 42-40 in the 2018 lower-state final. And in the ‘17 lower-state semifinal on the Falcons’ home court, Wilson won 65-62.
But Saturday will mark the grandest stage they’ve faced off on, as coach Josh Staley’s Falcons aim for that program’s fourth state crown and first since 2014, in 3A.
Oh, the noise – before and during the game.
Wilson junior Zandae Butler, however, has a simple solution.
“Enjoy the moment and have fun and stay locked in on the game,” Butler said. “Don’t worry about the crowd. Don’t worry about the calls, and just stay focused.”
What Wilson instead plans to focus on is stopping the Falcons’ Collin Murray-Boyles, Class 4A’s boys’ player of the year. Powell thinks that can be achieved by his Tigers focusing on themselves.”
“I don’t have to tell my guys to play hard,” Powell said. “We just put the work in. That’s what we do. And, everything else will speak for itself. Be consistent. Just be consistent every day. Be consistent at your work, consistent in whatever you do, and your work will speak for itself.”
Wilson, winner of nine consecutive games, is also led by Jevon Brown, who is shooting greater than 50% from 3-point range this postseason. He made three 3-pointers Tuesday against West Florence, including one from the deep-right corner that sealed the win.
“It’s all about trusting the work I have put into every shot every single day,” Brown said after Tuesday’s win.
In each of the Tigers’ previous two losses (Hartsville, West Florence), Brown did not make any 3-pointers.
“Jevon is an important key to our team,” Powell said before the lower-state final. “I’ve been telling people since August-September-October that Jevon is the best shooter in the state. I keep trying to instill in his head that he’s the best shooter. Just shoot the ball. His confidence level has risen through the roof since that West Florence loss.”
When comparing the previous two seasons, Brown talked about how Wilson has improved.
“Last year, we were still a great team,” said Brown, referring to the Wilson squad which lost 57-55 to eventual region champ lower-state finalist, Hartsville, in that region tourney. “This year, we worked harder than we did last year. We want it more this year. We have a different mindset.
“We’re more ready.”