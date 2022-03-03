Wilson, A.C. Flora set for Saturday's SCHSL Class 4A state championship game

But Saturday will mark the grandest stage they’ve faced off on, as coach Josh Staley’s Falcons aim for that program’s fourth state crown and first since 2014, in 3A.

Oh, the noise – before and during the game.

Wilson junior Zandae Butler, however, has a simple solution.

“Enjoy the moment and have fun and stay locked in on the game,” Butler said. “Don’t worry about the crowd. Don’t worry about the calls, and just stay focused.”

What Wilson instead plans to focus on is stopping the Falcons’ Collin Murray-Boyles, Class 4A’s boys’ player of the year. Powell thinks that can be achieved by his Tigers focusing on themselves.”

“I don’t have to tell my guys to play hard,” Powell said. “We just put the work in. That’s what we do. And, everything else will speak for itself. Be consistent. Just be consistent every day. Be consistent at your work, consistent in whatever you do, and your work will speak for itself.”