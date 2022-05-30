Wilson all-region football player Joshua McPherson killed in Conway shooting

FLORENCE, S.C. – A two-time, all-region Wilson High School football player died following a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday morning near Coastal Carolina University’s campus. The victim was identified as 17-year-old Joshua McPherson, a junior.

Wilson athletic director, Derrick McQueen, said he has no comments at this time.

At 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Wilson football coach Rodney Mooney tweeted:

“My heart is shattered, angry, hurt and confused. I lost a player this morning to a senseless crime. I’m tired of the senseless crimes that take place in our black communities and the excuses used to justify them. At no point should a life be taken, especially a teenage life.”

According to reports, Conway police were called around 6 a.m. Sunday to the Coastal Club Student Living apartments after reports of shots being fired. McPherson died at a local hospital after the shooting.

Seminole 6 Sports posted on its Facebook page about McPherson:

“…This son, brother, grandson, father, student-athlete, star football player, friend to many won’t get to graduate next year. He won’t get to sign his commitment papers next year. He won’t get to watch his daughter grow up. He won’t get to experience senior prom. All this due to a senseless act of a monster taking his life.”

McPherson’s football performances were so strong, he was invited earlier this month to play in the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. In seven games last fall for Wilson, McPherson recorded 53 tackles (21 solo) along with a sack. And, he caused a fumble against South Florence.

McPherson was the second F1S student-athlete in just more than a month shot and killed in Horry County. South Florence athlete and homecoming king, Quay Dickens, was shot and killed April 24 in Myrtle Beach.

